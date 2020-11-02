Powder Paint Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Powder Paint market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Powder Paint market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Powder Paint report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Powder Paint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Powder Paint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Powder Paint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Powder Paint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Powder Paint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Powder Paint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Powder Paint Market Research Report: PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, Sika, 3M, Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, HB Fuller, Masco, Jotun, Hempel, KCC Corporation, DAW SE, Shawcor, Cromology, SK KAKEN, Carpoly, Taiho Paint
Types: Thermosetting Powder Paint
Thermoplastic Powder Paint
Applications: Architectural Paint
Automotive Paint
Wood Paint
Marine Paint
Others
The Powder Paint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Powder Paint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Powder Paint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Powder Paint market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Powder Paint industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Powder Paint market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Powder Paint market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Powder Paint market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Powder Paint Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Powder Paint Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Thermosetting Powder Paint
1.4.3 Thermoplastic Powder Paint
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Architectural Paint
1.5.3 Automotive Paint
1.5.4 Wood Paint
1.5.5 Marine Paint
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Powder Paint Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Powder Paint Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Powder Paint, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Powder Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Powder Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Powder Paint Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Powder Paint Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Powder Paint Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Powder Paint Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Powder Paint Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Powder Paint Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Powder Paint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Powder Paint Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powder Paint Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Powder Paint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Powder Paint Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Powder Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Powder Paint Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Powder Paint Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Powder Paint Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Powder Paint Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Powder Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Powder Paint Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Powder Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Powder Paint Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Powder Paint Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Powder Paint Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Powder Paint Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Powder Paint Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Powder Paint Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Powder Paint by Country
6.1.1 North America Powder Paint Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Powder Paint Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Powder Paint by Country
7.1.1 Europe Powder Paint Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Powder Paint Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Powder Paint by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Powder Paint by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Powder Paint Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Powder Paint Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 PPG
11.1.1 PPG Corporation Information
11.1.2 PPG Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 PPG Powder Paint Products Offered
11.1.5 PPG Related Developments
11.2 AkzoNobel
11.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
11.2.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 AkzoNobel Powder Paint Products Offered
11.2.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments
11.3 Henkel
11.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information
11.3.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Henkel Powder Paint Products Offered
11.3.5 Henkel Related Developments
11.4 Sherwin-Williams
11.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information
11.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Powder Paint Products Offered
11.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments
11.5 Valspar
11.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information
11.5.2 Valspar Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Valspar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Valspar Powder Paint Products Offered
11.5.5 Valspar Related Developments
11.6 RPM International
11.6.1 RPM International Corporation Information
11.6.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 RPM International Powder Paint Products Offered
11.6.5 RPM International Related Developments
11.7 Axalta
11.7.1 Axalta Corporation Information
11.7.2 Axalta Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Axalta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Axalta Powder Paint Products Offered
11.7.5 Axalta Related Developments
11.8 BASF
11.8.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.8.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 BASF Powder Paint Products Offered
11.8.5 BASF Related Developments
11.9 Kansai Paint
11.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information
11.9.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Kansai Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Kansai Paint Powder Paint Products Offered
11.9.5 Kansai Paint Related Developments
11.10 Sika
11.10.1 Sika Corporation Information
11.10.2 Sika Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Sika Powder Paint Products Offered
11.10.5 Sika Related Developments
11.12 Asian Paints
11.12.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information
11.12.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Asian Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Asian Paints Products Offered
11.12.5 Asian Paints Related Developments
11.13 Nippon Paint
11.13.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
11.13.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Nippon Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Nippon Paint Products Offered
11.13.5 Nippon Paint Related Developments
11.14 HB Fuller
11.14.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information
11.14.2 HB Fuller Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 HB Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 HB Fuller Products Offered
11.14.5 HB Fuller Related Developments
11.15 Masco
11.15.1 Masco Corporation Information
11.15.2 Masco Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Masco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Masco Products Offered
11.15.5 Masco Related Developments
11.16 Jotun
11.16.1 Jotun Corporation Information
11.16.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Jotun Products Offered
11.16.5 Jotun Related Developments
11.17 Hempel
11.17.1 Hempel Corporation Information
11.17.2 Hempel Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Hempel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Hempel Products Offered
11.17.5 Hempel Related Developments
11.18 KCC Corporation
11.18.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information
11.18.2 KCC Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 KCC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 KCC Corporation Products Offered
11.18.5 KCC Corporation Related Developments
11.19 DAW SE
11.19.1 DAW SE Corporation Information
11.19.2 DAW SE Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 DAW SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 DAW SE Products Offered
11.19.5 DAW SE Related Developments
11.20 Shawcor
11.20.1 Shawcor Corporation Information
11.20.2 Shawcor Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Shawcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Shawcor Products Offered
11.20.5 Shawcor Related Developments
11.21 Cromology
11.21.1 Cromology Corporation Information
11.21.2 Cromology Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 Cromology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Cromology Products Offered
11.21.5 Cromology Related Developments
11.22 SK KAKEN
11.22.1 SK KAKEN Corporation Information
11.22.2 SK KAKEN Description and Business Overview
11.22.3 SK KAKEN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 SK KAKEN Products Offered
11.22.5 SK KAKEN Related Developments
11.23 Carpoly
11.23.1 Carpoly Corporation Information
11.23.2 Carpoly Description and Business Overview
11.23.3 Carpoly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Carpoly Products Offered
11.23.5 Carpoly Related Developments
11.24 Taiho Paint
11.24.1 Taiho Paint Corporation Information
11.24.2 Taiho Paint Description and Business Overview
11.24.3 Taiho Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Taiho Paint Products Offered
11.24.5 Taiho Paint Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Powder Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Powder Paint Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Powder Paint Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Powder Paint Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Powder Paint Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Powder Paint Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Powder Paint Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powder Paint Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Powder Paint Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
