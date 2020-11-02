Ink Colorant Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Huntsman, DIC, BASF, Clariant, Cabot

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ink Colorant market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ink Colorant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ink Colorant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ink Colorant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ink Colorant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ink Colorant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ink Colorant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ink Colorant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ink Colorant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ink Colorant Market Research Report: Huntsman, DIC, BASF, Clariant, Cabot, Lanxess, Nippon Kayaku, Toyo Ink, LonSen, Keystone Aniline Corporation, Hubei DingLong, Chemours, Kiri Industries, Archroma, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, BEZEMA, Lily Group, Heubach Group, Sudarshan

Types: Dye

Pigment



Applications: Inkjet

Offset Ink

Gravure Ink

Flexo Ink

Screen Ink



The Ink Colorant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ink Colorant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ink Colorant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ink Colorant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ink Colorant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ink Colorant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ink Colorant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ink Colorant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ink Colorant Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ink Colorant Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ink Colorant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dye

1.4.3 Pigment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ink Colorant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Inkjet

1.5.3 Offset Ink

1.5.4 Gravure Ink

1.5.5 Flexo Ink

1.5.6 Screen Ink

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ink Colorant Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ink Colorant Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ink Colorant Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ink Colorant, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Ink Colorant Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Ink Colorant Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Ink Colorant Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Ink Colorant Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ink Colorant Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Ink Colorant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Ink Colorant Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ink Colorant Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Ink Colorant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ink Colorant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ink Colorant Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ink Colorant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Ink Colorant Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ink Colorant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ink Colorant Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ink Colorant Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ink Colorant Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ink Colorant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ink Colorant Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ink Colorant Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ink Colorant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ink Colorant Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ink Colorant Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ink Colorant Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ink Colorant Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ink Colorant Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ink Colorant Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ink Colorant Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ink Colorant Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ink Colorant Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ink Colorant Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ink Colorant Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ink Colorant by Country

6.1.1 North America Ink Colorant Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Ink Colorant Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ink Colorant by Country

7.1.1 Europe Ink Colorant Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Ink Colorant Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ink Colorant by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ink Colorant Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ink Colorant Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ink Colorant by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Ink Colorant Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Ink Colorant Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ink Colorant by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ink Colorant Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ink Colorant Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ink Colorant Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Huntsman

11.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

11.1.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Huntsman Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.1.5 Huntsman Related Developments

11.2 DIC

11.2.1 DIC Corporation Information

11.2.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DIC Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.2.5 DIC Related Developments

11.3 BASF

11.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 BASF Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.3.5 BASF Related Developments

11.4 Clariant

11.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

11.4.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Clariant Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.4.5 Clariant Related Developments

11.5 Cabot

11.5.1 Cabot Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cabot Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Cabot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cabot Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.5.5 Cabot Related Developments

11.6 Lanxess

11.6.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Lanxess Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.6.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.7 Nippon Kayaku

11.7.1 Nippon Kayaku Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nippon Kayaku Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Nippon Kayaku Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nippon Kayaku Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.7.5 Nippon Kayaku Related Developments

11.8 Toyo Ink

11.8.1 Toyo Ink Corporation Information

11.8.2 Toyo Ink Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Toyo Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Toyo Ink Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.8.5 Toyo Ink Related Developments

11.9 LonSen

11.9.1 LonSen Corporation Information

11.9.2 LonSen Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 LonSen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 LonSen Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.9.5 LonSen Related Developments

11.10 Keystone Aniline Corporation

11.10.1 Keystone Aniline Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Keystone Aniline Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Keystone Aniline Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Keystone Aniline Corporation Ink Colorant Products Offered

11.10.5 Keystone Aniline Corporation Related Developments

11.12 Chemours

11.12.1 Chemours Corporation Information

11.12.2 Chemours Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Chemours Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Chemours Products Offered

11.12.5 Chemours Related Developments

11.13 Kiri Industries

11.13.1 Kiri Industries Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kiri Industries Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Kiri Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Kiri Industries Products Offered

11.13.5 Kiri Industries Related Developments

11.14 Archroma

11.14.1 Archroma Corporation Information

11.14.2 Archroma Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Archroma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Archroma Products Offered

11.14.5 Archroma Related Developments

11.15 Kyung-In

11.15.1 Kyung-In Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kyung-In Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Kyung-In Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Kyung-In Products Offered

11.15.5 Kyung-In Related Developments

11.16 Colourtex

11.16.1 Colourtex Corporation Information

11.16.2 Colourtex Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Colourtex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Colourtex Products Offered

11.16.5 Colourtex Related Developments

11.17 Jay Chemicals

11.17.1 Jay Chemicals Corporation Information

11.17.2 Jay Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Jay Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Jay Chemicals Products Offered

11.17.5 Jay Chemicals Related Developments

11.18 Everlight Chemical

11.18.1 Everlight Chemical Corporation Information

11.18.2 Everlight Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Everlight Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Everlight Chemical Products Offered

11.18.5 Everlight Chemical Related Developments

11.19 BEZEMA

11.19.1 BEZEMA Corporation Information

11.19.2 BEZEMA Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 BEZEMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 BEZEMA Products Offered

11.19.5 BEZEMA Related Developments

11.20 Lily Group

11.20.1 Lily Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Lily Group Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Lily Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Lily Group Products Offered

11.20.5 Lily Group Related Developments

11.21 Heubach Group

11.21.1 Heubach Group Corporation Information

11.21.2 Heubach Group Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Heubach Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Heubach Group Products Offered

11.21.5 Heubach Group Related Developments

11.22 Sudarshan

11.22.1 Sudarshan Corporation Information

11.22.2 Sudarshan Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Sudarshan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Sudarshan Products Offered

11.22.5 Sudarshan Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Ink Colorant Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Ink Colorant Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Ink Colorant Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Ink Colorant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Ink Colorant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Ink Colorant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Ink Colorant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Ink Colorant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Ink Colorant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Ink Colorant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Ink Colorant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Ink Colorant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Ink Colorant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Ink Colorant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ink Colorant Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ink Colorant Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”