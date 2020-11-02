LVT Floor Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global LVT Floor market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global LVT Floor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The LVT Floor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LVT Floor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LVT Floor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LVT Floor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LVT Floor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LVT Floor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LVT Floor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global LVT Floor Market Research Report: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum, Mohawk, Gerflor, Forbo, Beaulieu, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material

Types: Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)



Applications: Commercial Use

Residential Use



The LVT Floor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global LVT Floor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global LVT Floor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LVT Floor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LVT Floor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LVT Floor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LVT Floor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LVT Floor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LVT Floor Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key LVT Floor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global LVT Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

1.4.3 Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LVT Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Residential Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LVT Floor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global LVT Floor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global LVT Floor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global LVT Floor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global LVT Floor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global LVT Floor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global LVT Floor Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 LVT Floor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 LVT Floor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 LVT Floor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 LVT Floor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 LVT Floor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 LVT Floor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global LVT Floor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LVT Floor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global LVT Floor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 LVT Floor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 LVT Floor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 LVT Floor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers LVT Floor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into LVT Floor Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global LVT Floor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global LVT Floor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LVT Floor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 LVT Floor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global LVT Floor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global LVT Floor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global LVT Floor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 LVT Floor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global LVT Floor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global LVT Floor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global LVT Floor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global LVT Floor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 LVT Floor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 LVT Floor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global LVT Floor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global LVT Floor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global LVT Floor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America LVT Floor by Country

6.1.1 North America LVT Floor Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America LVT Floor Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe LVT Floor by Country

7.1.1 Europe LVT Floor Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe LVT Floor Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific LVT Floor by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific LVT Floor Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific LVT Floor Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America LVT Floor by Country

9.1.1 Latin America LVT Floor Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America LVT Floor Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Floor by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Floor Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Floor Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa LVT Floor Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tarkett

11.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

11.1.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Tarkett Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Tarkett LVT Floor Products Offered

11.1.5 Tarkett Related Developments

11.2 Armstrong

11.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

11.2.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Armstrong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Armstrong LVT Floor Products Offered

11.2.5 Armstrong Related Developments

11.3 Mannington Mills

11.3.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Mannington Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Mannington Mills LVT Floor Products Offered

11.3.5 Mannington Mills Related Developments

11.4 NOX Corporation

11.4.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 NOX Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 NOX Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 NOX Corporation LVT Floor Products Offered

11.4.5 NOX Corporation Related Developments

11.5 LG Hausys

11.5.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

11.5.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 LG Hausys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 LG Hausys LVT Floor Products Offered

11.5.5 LG Hausys Related Developments

11.6 Congoleum

11.6.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

11.6.2 Congoleum Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Congoleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Congoleum LVT Floor Products Offered

11.6.5 Congoleum Related Developments

11.7 Mohawk

11.7.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

11.7.2 Mohawk Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Mohawk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Mohawk LVT Floor Products Offered

11.7.5 Mohawk Related Developments

11.8 Gerflor

11.8.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Gerflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gerflor LVT Floor Products Offered

11.8.5 Gerflor Related Developments

11.9 Forbo

11.9.1 Forbo Corporation Information

11.9.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Forbo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Forbo LVT Floor Products Offered

11.9.5 Forbo Related Developments

11.10 Beaulieu

11.10.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

11.10.2 Beaulieu Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Beaulieu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Beaulieu LVT Floor Products Offered

11.10.5 Beaulieu Related Developments

11.12 Metroflor

11.12.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

11.12.2 Metroflor Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Metroflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Metroflor Products Offered

11.12.5 Metroflor Related Developments

11.13 Milliken

11.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information

11.13.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Milliken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Milliken Products Offered

11.13.5 Milliken Related Developments

11.14 Polyflor

11.14.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

11.14.2 Polyflor Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Polyflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Polyflor Products Offered

11.14.5 Polyflor Related Developments

11.15 Karndean

11.15.1 Karndean Corporation Information

11.15.2 Karndean Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Karndean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Karndean Products Offered

11.15.5 Karndean Related Developments

11.16 Parterre

11.16.1 Parterre Corporation Information

11.16.2 Parterre Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Parterre Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Parterre Products Offered

11.16.5 Parterre Related Developments

11.17 Snmo LVT

11.17.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information

11.17.2 Snmo LVT Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Snmo LVT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Snmo LVT Products Offered

11.17.5 Snmo LVT Related Developments

11.18 Hailide New Material

11.18.1 Hailide New Material Corporation Information

11.18.2 Hailide New Material Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Hailide New Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Hailide New Material Products Offered

11.18.5 Hailide New Material Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 LVT Floor Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global LVT Floor Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global LVT Floor Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America LVT Floor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: LVT Floor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: LVT Floor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: LVT Floor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe LVT Floor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: LVT Floor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: LVT Floor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: LVT Floor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific LVT Floor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: LVT Floor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: LVT Floor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: LVT Floor Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America LVT Floor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: LVT Floor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: LVT Floor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: LVT Floor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa LVT Floor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: LVT Floor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: LVT Floor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: LVT Floor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key LVT Floor Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 LVT Floor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

