WPC LVT Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global WPC LVT market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global WPC LVT market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The WPC LVT report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the WPC LVT report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global WPC LVT market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global WPC LVT market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global WPC LVT market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global WPC LVT market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global WPC LVT market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global WPC LVT Market Research Report: Mannington Mills, Tarkett, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum, Mohawk, Gerflor, Forbo, Beaulieu, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean
Types: Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring
Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring
Applications: Commercial Use
Residential Use
The WPC LVT Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global WPC LVT market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global WPC LVT market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the WPC LVT market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in WPC LVT industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global WPC LVT market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global WPC LVT market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global WPC LVT market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 WPC LVT Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key WPC LVT Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global WPC LVT Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring
1.4.3 Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global WPC LVT Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial Use
1.5.3 Residential Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global WPC LVT Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global WPC LVT Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global WPC LVT Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global WPC LVT, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global WPC LVT Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global WPC LVT Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global WPC LVT Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 WPC LVT Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 WPC LVT Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 WPC LVT Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 WPC LVT Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 WPC LVT Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 WPC LVT Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global WPC LVT Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by WPC LVT Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global WPC LVT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 WPC LVT Price by Manufacturers
3.4 WPC LVT Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 WPC LVT Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers WPC LVT Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into WPC LVT Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global WPC LVT Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global WPC LVT Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global WPC LVT Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 WPC LVT Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global WPC LVT Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global WPC LVT Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global WPC LVT Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 WPC LVT Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global WPC LVT Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global WPC LVT Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global WPC LVT Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global WPC LVT Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 WPC LVT Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 WPC LVT Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global WPC LVT Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global WPC LVT Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global WPC LVT Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America WPC LVT by Country
6.1.1 North America WPC LVT Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America WPC LVT Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe WPC LVT by Country
7.1.1 Europe WPC LVT Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe WPC LVT Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific WPC LVT by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific WPC LVT Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific WPC LVT Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America WPC LVT by Country
9.1.1 Latin America WPC LVT Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America WPC LVT Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa WPC LVT by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa WPC LVT Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa WPC LVT Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa WPC LVT Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Mannington Mills
11.1.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
11.1.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Mannington Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Mannington Mills WPC LVT Products Offered
11.1.5 Mannington Mills Related Developments
11.2 Tarkett
11.2.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
11.2.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Tarkett Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Tarkett WPC LVT Products Offered
11.2.5 Tarkett Related Developments
11.3 NOX Corporation
11.3.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
11.3.2 NOX Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 NOX Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 NOX Corporation WPC LVT Products Offered
11.3.5 NOX Corporation Related Developments
11.4 LG Hausys
11.4.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
11.4.2 LG Hausys Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 LG Hausys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 LG Hausys WPC LVT Products Offered
11.4.5 LG Hausys Related Developments
11.5 Congoleum
11.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
11.5.2 Congoleum Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Congoleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Congoleum WPC LVT Products Offered
11.5.5 Congoleum Related Developments
11.6 Mohawk
11.6.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
11.6.2 Mohawk Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Mohawk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Mohawk WPC LVT Products Offered
11.6.5 Mohawk Related Developments
11.7 Gerflor
11.7.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
11.7.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Gerflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Gerflor WPC LVT Products Offered
11.7.5 Gerflor Related Developments
11.8 Forbo
11.8.1 Forbo Corporation Information
11.8.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Forbo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Forbo WPC LVT Products Offered
11.8.5 Forbo Related Developments
11.9 Beaulieu
11.9.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
11.9.2 Beaulieu Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Beaulieu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Beaulieu WPC LVT Products Offered
11.9.5 Beaulieu Related Developments
11.10 RiL
11.10.1 RiL Corporation Information
11.10.2 RiL Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 RiL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 RiL WPC LVT Products Offered
11.10.5 RiL Related Developments
11.12 Milliken
11.12.1 Milliken Corporation Information
11.12.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Milliken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Milliken Products Offered
11.12.5 Milliken Related Developments
11.13 Polyflor
11.13.1 Polyflor Corporation Information
11.13.2 Polyflor Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Polyflor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Polyflor Products Offered
11.13.5 Polyflor Related Developments
11.14 Karndean
11.14.1 Karndean Corporation Information
11.14.2 Karndean Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Karndean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Karndean Products Offered
11.14.5 Karndean Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 WPC LVT Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global WPC LVT Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global WPC LVT Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America WPC LVT Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: WPC LVT Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: WPC LVT Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: WPC LVT Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe WPC LVT Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: WPC LVT Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: WPC LVT Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: WPC LVT Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific WPC LVT Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: WPC LVT Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: WPC LVT Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: WPC LVT Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America WPC LVT Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: WPC LVT Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: WPC LVT Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: WPC LVT Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa WPC LVT Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: WPC LVT Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: WPC LVT Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: WPC LVT Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key WPC LVT Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 WPC LVT Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
