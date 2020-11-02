EPDM/PP Blends Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| ExxonMobil Chemical, Teknor Apex, Mitsui Chemicals, Dow Corning, RTP Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global EPDM/PP Blends market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EPDM/PP Blends market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EPDM/PP Blends report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPDM/PP Blends report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPDM/PP Blends market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPDM/PP Blends market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPDM/PP Blends market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPDM/PP Blends market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPDM/PP Blends market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Research Report: ExxonMobil Chemical, Teknor Apex, Mitsui Chemicals, Dow Corning, RTP Company, Mitsubishi Chemical, Zeon, Elastron, Zylog Plastalloys, DAWN

Types: Translucent Grade

Flame retardant Grade

High performance Grade



Applications: Automobile Industry

Industrial

Electronic Appliances

Building & Construction

Others



The EPDM/PP Blends Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPDM/PP Blends market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPDM/PP Blends market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EPDM/PP Blends market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EPDM/PP Blends industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EPDM/PP Blends market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EPDM/PP Blends market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EPDM/PP Blends market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPDM/PP Blends Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key EPDM/PP Blends Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Translucent Grade

1.4.3 Flame retardant Grade

1.4.4 High performance Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobile Industry

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Electronic Appliances

1.5.5 Building & Construction

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global EPDM/PP Blends Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 EPDM/PP Blends Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EPDM/PP Blends Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 EPDM/PP Blends Price by Manufacturers

3.4 EPDM/PP Blends Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 EPDM/PP Blends Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EPDM/PP Blends Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EPDM/PP Blends Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 EPDM/PP Blends Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 EPDM/PP Blends Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 EPDM/PP Blends Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EPDM/PP Blends Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America EPDM/PP Blends by Country

6.1.1 North America EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EPDM/PP Blends by Country

7.1.1 Europe EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific EPDM/PP Blends by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America EPDM/PP Blends by Country

9.1.1 Latin America EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM/PP Blends by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM/PP Blends Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM/PP Blends Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa EPDM/PP Blends Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ExxonMobil Chemical

11.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

11.1.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.1.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Related Developments

11.2 Teknor Apex

11.2.1 Teknor Apex Corporation Information

11.2.2 Teknor Apex Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Teknor Apex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Teknor Apex EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.2.5 Teknor Apex Related Developments

11.3 Mitsui Chemicals

11.3.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Mitsui Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Mitsui Chemicals EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.3.5 Mitsui Chemicals Related Developments

11.4 Dow Corning

11.4.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dow Corning Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Dow Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dow Corning EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.4.5 Dow Corning Related Developments

11.5 RTP Company

11.5.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

11.5.2 RTP Company Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 RTP Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 RTP Company EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.5.5 RTP Company Related Developments

11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Related Developments

11.7 Zeon

11.7.1 Zeon Corporation Information

11.7.2 Zeon Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Zeon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Zeon EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.7.5 Zeon Related Developments

11.8 Elastron

11.8.1 Elastron Corporation Information

11.8.2 Elastron Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Elastron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Elastron EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.8.5 Elastron Related Developments

11.9 Zylog Plastalloys

11.9.1 Zylog Plastalloys Corporation Information

11.9.2 Zylog Plastalloys Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Zylog Plastalloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Zylog Plastalloys EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.9.5 Zylog Plastalloys Related Developments

11.10 DAWN

11.10.1 DAWN Corporation Information

11.10.2 DAWN Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 DAWN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 DAWN EPDM/PP Blends Products Offered

11.10.5 DAWN Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 EPDM/PP Blends Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global EPDM/PP Blends Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: EPDM/PP Blends Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: EPDM/PP Blends Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: EPDM/PP Blends Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: EPDM/PP Blends Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: EPDM/PP Blends Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: EPDM/PP Blends Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: EPDM/PP Blends Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key EPDM/PP Blends Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 EPDM/PP Blends Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”