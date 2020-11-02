Vibration Motors Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Vibration motors are the type of motors that are used to inform users about any notifications associated with a component or equipment by sending signals of vibrating. Vibration motors are widely used in multiple applications, such as cell phones, handsets, pagers, etc. Thus, the rising demand for such motors fuels the vibration motors market growth over the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing production of mobile gadgets and electronics systems results in the rising demand for vibration motors that positively impact the growth of vibration motors market. However, the introduction of new technologies in the market may restraint the vibration motors market. Further, bulk production of vibration motors will reduce their initial cost, and rapid growth in the consumer electronics industry is also propelling the demand for vibration motors that influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-

1. GW Electric (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

2. JAHWA

3. Jinlong Machinery and Electronics Co. Ltd. (KOTL)

4. MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

5. Nidec Copal Corporation

6. Precision Microdrives Limited

7. Shandong Shanbo Electric Machine Group Co.,Ltd.

8. Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd.

9. Venanzetti Vibrazioni Milano Srl

10. Wolong Electric Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Vibration Motors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the vibration motors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview vibration motors market with detailed market segmentation as type, voltage rating, application, and geography. The global vibration motors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vibration motors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the vibration motors market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vibration motors market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage rating, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as AC motor, DC motor. On the basis of voltage rating the market is segmented as below 1.5 V, 1.5 V – 2 V, above 2 V. On the basis of application the market is segmented as consumer electronics, medical devices, industrial handheld devices, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vibration motors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The vibration motors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

