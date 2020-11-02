Smart Toilet Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A smart toilet integrated with advanced smart home technology has various built-in features such as a heated seat and automatic dryer. It is becoming part of the current trend of smart homes. It automatically opens up and flushes a toilet when done. It includes hardware components such as bottom washers and water jets. It can be used for operating medical functions such as urine and stool analysis for medical monitoring. The smart toilet has a broad application in residential and commercial sectors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing urbanization and raising awareness for water and energy conservation drive the growth of the smart toilet market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the development of the smart toilet market. Furthermore, the rising technological advancements are anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-

1. CAROMA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

2. COMA Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

3. Dyconn Faucet

4. Kohler Co.

5. LIXIL Group Corporation

6. Ningbo Shunjie Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

7. OVE DECORS ULC

8. Roca Sanitario S.A.

9. Wellis

10. Wood bridge

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Toilet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart toilet market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart toilet market with detailed market segmentation by product type, connectivity type, end user, and geography. The global smart toilet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart toilet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart toilet market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart toilet market is segmented on the basis of product type, connectivity type, and end user. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as wall hung toilet, close-coupled, single floor standing toilet, one-piece toilet, and others. On the basis of connectivity type, the market is segmented as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as residential, and commercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart toilet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart toilet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

