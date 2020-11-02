Traffic Sensor Market To Witness Massive Growth | Competitive Outlook By EFKON AG, FLIR Systems, International Road Dynamics

The traffic sensor is deployed on roads and have applications in vehicle measurement and profiling, weigh in motion, traffic monitoring, and automated tolling. The demand for traffic sensors is growing owing to the increasing demand for real-time information systems. Owing to the growing volumes of vehicles, companies operating in the traffic sensor market are focusing on the development of advanced and more efficient solutions.

Competitive Landscape: Traffic Sensor Market: EFKON AG, FLIR Systems, Inc., International Road Dynamics Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sensor Line, TE Connectivity, TransCore, Urbiotica, Vossloh

The “Global Traffic sensor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the traffic sensor market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of traffic sensor market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global traffic sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading traffic sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the traffic sensor market.

Government initiatives to modify transport infrastructure, increasing urbanization, and increasing demand for real-time information systems are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the traffic sensor market. However, the high costs of these solutions might limit the growth of the traffic sensor market. The companies operating in the market are facing the challenge of deployment of multi-sensors for effective traffic control.

The report analyzes factors affecting traffic sensor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the traffic sensor market in these regions.

Chapter Details of Traffic Sensor Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Traffic Sensor Market Landscape

Part 04: Traffic Sensor Market Sizing

Part 05: Traffic Sensor Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Traffic Sensor Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Traffic Sensor Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Traffic Sensor Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Traffic Sensor Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

