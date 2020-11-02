Global Epidural Anaesthesia System Market Revenue to Record Robust Growth during 2020

Epidural anaesthesia, also known as regional anesthesia is a type of anesthesia that is injected at the back of the body. It blocks all responses to nerve impulses from the lower spinal segments, which results in decreased sensation in lower half of the body. Epidural anesthesia medications are of local anesthetics and are delivered in combination with opioids, in order to decrease the required dose of local anaesthetic. Epidural anesthesia is consider as most common method to reduce pain. More than 50% pregnant women are given epidural anesthesia during C-section across the globe. Epidural anaesthetic have some side effects which include low blood pressure, loss of bladder control, itchiness, headaches and nerve damages. For continuous and regulated supply, epidural anaesthesia system is a must in each and every healthcare organization. According to reports_bk_01_01_2020 of World Health Organization (WHO), high dose of anesthetics is reported as the main cause of death in the United States. Death rate due to anaesthesia has been subject to extensive research for past years. With many awareness camps and promotional incentives by the government, epidural anesthesia system market is expected to experience a gradual growth over the forecast period.

There are many advantages of epidural anesthesia system which drives the global market, to name a few, a great choice for healthcare professionals as it is easy to perform (though it takes a bit more practice than spinal anesthesia), more reliable from anesthesia, provides excellent operating conditions, has the ability to use the epidural catheter for postoperative analgesia and many others. Universally, the progress in well-organized and cutting-edge technology and an upsurge in the number of operative surgeries are the prime growth drivers of global epidural anaesthesia system market. The epidermal anesthesia system still incorporates few complications which may act as a restraint to overall growth of the market such as, prolonged labor, difficulty in forceps delivery, maternal exhaustion during labor, pre-eclampsia, unacceptable pain during labor and others. The new and advanced epidural anesthesia systems permit ceaseless exceptionally compelling alleviation of labor pain, utilizing just little measures of prescription saved specifically on the spinal nerves. With legitimate prescription blends and dosage alterations, this pain relief help can be accomplished, ideally without losing the capacity to control movement in any piece of the body.

The global epidermal anesthesia system market is segmented on basis of product type and end user:

Segmentation by Component Type

Epidural Catheter

Needles

Accessories

Segmentation by Epidural Types

Regular Epidural

Combined Spinal-Epidural (CSE)

Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long Term Care Centre

Based on component, the market is segmented into epidural catheter, needles and accessories. Epidural catheter system is widely used due to its long term durability and efficiency. Based on end user, the global epidural anesthesia system market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and long term care center. Hospitals are expected to contribute highest share in the global epidural anesthesia system market due to large scale prescription of medication for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. With rapid technological advancement, aging population, and rise in the number of surgical procedures around the globe, the global epidural anesthesia systems market is expected to have healthy growth rate in the forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, global epidural anesthesia system market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia and LAMEA. North America and Europe are the leaders in epidural anesthesia system market due to stringent regulations and unfavorable government regulation and taxation polices. Cardiovascular diseases has rising incidences outside the U.S. and includes the countries, namely UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. Asian economies are emerging as dominating markets for epidural anesthesia system mainly due to high healthcare awareness amongst the people and augmented disposable income. Amongst the Asian countries, India and China are growing with a gradual rate mainly due to their large population and increased number of hospitals.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in global epidural anesthesia system market are B. Braun Inc., Becton Dickinson Company, Getinge Group, Draegerwerk AG, Fischer & Paykel, ResMed, Teleflex Inc and Edenvridge Pharmaceuticals among others. Many of these companies are focusing on the development of epidural anesthesia system that can reduce the pain and other side effects.

