Global Prefilled Syringe Fill Market Size, Share, Revenue Analysis By Key Players, Market Size, Share, Key Developments, And Forecast 2030

Driven by the growing pipeline of injectable drugs, and increasing preference for self-medication, the demand for fill/finish services is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for contract service providers in the biopharmaceutical industry

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Services Market, 2020-2030” report to its list of offerings.

According to the 10th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production, biopharmaceutical manufacturers have been reported to outsource more than 30% of their fill / finish operations to contract service providers. Owing to benefits, such as inherent safety and ease-of-use, and provisions to reduce dosing errors, risk of occlusions, extravasation and phlebitis, several injectable drugs (Humira®, Enbrel®, Avastin®, PREVNAR 13®, ALPROLIX® and Benefix®), diluents and other products requiring parenteral administration, are packaged in prefilled syringes.

To order this 260+ page report, which features 60+ figures and 110+ tables, please visit this link

Key Market Insights

More than 105 organizations claim to offer fill / finish services for prefilled syringes

The market landscape is dominated by the presence of established players (founded before 2001), which currently represent around 60% of the total number of stakeholders. Amongst these, around 60 are large or mid-sized firms (having more than 50 employees).

Several expansion initiatives were undertaken by service providers, between 2015 and 2019

More than 50% of such initiatives were reported to be focused on expanding existing fill / finish facilities. It is also worth mentioning that 35% of the total number of capacity expansions were reported to have been carried out by players based in North America.

Europe is currently considered to be one of the key fill / finish service hubs

Majority of prefilled syringe fill / finish service providers (38%) were observed to have facilities in Europe. Amongst these, 30 players claim to operate at the commercial scale. Further, the annual, installed fill / finish capacity in this region is estimated to be around 2 billion units of prefilled syringes.

Demand for prefilled syringes is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, during 2020-2030

Given the fact that a number of marketed drugs are available in combination with prefilled syringes, the commercial demand for these primary containers is high. Interestingly, 45% of the estimated commercial demand for prefilled syringes was observed to exist in Europe.

Around 80 innovators emerged as potential partners for fill / finish service providers

It is worth noting that most of the players that are likely to enter into partnership with companies engaged in this domain are based Europe (37%), followed by those headquartered in North America (36%).

By 2030, prefilled syringes being developed for blood disorders and infectious diseases are likely to capture over 90% of the market share

Owing to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in the development initiatives for the vaccines is likely to be witnessed in the near future. This is expected to raise the demand for prefilled syringes by more than two fold; subsequently, providing an additional push to the overall fill / finish services market

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this link

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players offering fill / finish in prefilled syringes, across the globe?

What is the current, installed capacity for fill / finish in prefilled syringes?

What is the annual, demand for prefilled syringes, at both clinical and commercial scales?

What are the key geographical hubs of fill / finish services for prefilled syringes?

What are the key growth drivers within this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 2,867 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the prefilled syringe fill / finish services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Scale of Operation Preclinical / Clinical Commercial

Type of drug molecule Biologic Small Molecule

Target therapeutic area Blood disorders Infectious diseases Metabolic disorders Oncological disorders Neurological disorders Autoimmune disorders Others

Syringe barrel material Glass Plastic

Number of barrel chambers Single chamber Dual chamber

Key geographical regions North America Europe Latin America Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, there is likely to be a significant increase in the overall demand for prefilled syringes owing to the rise in adoption of such ready-to-use drug packaging formats. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Gilles Devillers (President and Cofounder, Bio Elpida)

Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals)

Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Michael Dekner (Associate Director, Head of Process Sciences Formulation and Fill / Finish, Takeda)

Purushottam Singnurkar, (Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene)

Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO)

The research covers tabulated profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, information related to its service portfolio, fill / finish facilities, financial performance (if available), recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

AMRI

BioPharma Solutions

Emergent BioSolutions

Patheon

PiSA Farmacéutica

Consort Medical

EVER Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

IDT Biologika

Rentschler Biopharma

Siegfried

Vetter Pharma

Biocon

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Kemwell Biopharma

Square Pharmaceuticals

USV

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/prefilled-syringe-fill-finish-services/301.html

or email [email protected]

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

[email protected]