The success of CTLA4, PD-1, and PD-L1 inhibitors paved the way for researchers to explore the vast therapeutic potential of immune checkpoint modulation, enabling the discovery of product candidates against clinical conditions beyond oncology

Over time, significant strides have been made in immune checkpoint research, resulting in the discovery of several inhibitory (LAG-3, TIM-3, TIGIT, VISTA and B7-H3) and stimulatory receptors (OX40, ICOS, GITR, 4-1BB and CD40), which are being investigated as potential targets for therapy development. Further, studies of combinatorial immune checkpoint blockade / co-stimulation, targeting newly identified checkpoints along with known checkpoint inhibitor therapies, have demonstrated promising clinical outcomes as well.

Key Market Insights

More than 300 immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators are currently under development

Nearly 50% of pipeline drugs are being evaluated in the clinical phase and 40% are in preclinical / discovery stage. It is worth mentioning that most of the product candidates are being developed against CD47 immune checkpoint. Further, majority of these therapies (60%) are designed for intravenous administration.

Several big pharma players have next generation immune checkpoint therapy-based initiatives

Over 30 companies engaged in this domain represent large / very large businesses. These companies are developing drugs, either in-house or in partnership with other players, across 25+ immune checkpoint targets for 30+ disease indications.

Partnership activity has grown at an annualized rate of nearly 36%, between 2017 and 2020 (till January)

Maximum number of partnerships were observed in 2019 indicating an increase in the activity in this domain. Majority of these agreements were reported to be research and licensing, representing over 22% of the total number of instances.

Over 450 grants were awarded for stem cell research, since 2016

More than 40% of the total amount was awarded under the R01 mechanism (which supports research projects). The NCI, NHLBI, NIAID, and NINDS emerged as key organizations that have offered financial support for time periods exceeding 20 years as well.

In the last 9 years, over 550 clinical trials evaluating next generation immune checkpoint modulators have been registered

The number of clinical trials registered have increased at a CAGR of 37% from 2010 to 2019. Interestingly, nearly 50% of these trials were / are being sponsored by established players. It is worth noting that North America is leading the clinical research efforts in this domain

Presently, the market share is captured by candidates targeting oncological disorders

By 2030, haematological malignancies are likely to represent over 40% of the market share. Further, we believe that, in the foreseen future, the market opportunity is likely to be distributed amongst non-oncological indications such as primary Sjögren’s syndrome, lupus nephritis, atopic dermatitis and ulcerative colitis.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators market?

What are the most important next generation immune checkpoint targets?

For which disease indications are next generation immune checkpoint therapies being developed?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What kind of initiatives have been undertaken by big pharma players engaged in this domain?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 12 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the next generation immune checkpoint modulators market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Target Disease Indication Breast Cancer Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Colorectal Cancer Head and Neck Cancer Lung Cancer Lupus Nephritis Melanoma Multiple Myeloma Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome Others

Target Immune Checkpoint B7-H3 CD38 CD40 CD47 Others

Mechanism of Action Inhibitory Stimulatory

Therapeutic Modality Monoclonal Antibody Small Molecule

Type of Therapy Monotherapy Combination Therapy

Route of Administration Intravenous Subcutaneous Others

Key Geographical Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom there is a growing need to evaluate the potency and therapeutic benefits of candidate therapies targeting immune checkpoints beyond PD-1 and PD-L1. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with industry experts.

The research includes detailed profiles of 30+ drugs being developed by key players; the profiles also feature an overview of the developer, its financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Bristol Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Incyte

Novartis

Trillium Therapeutics

