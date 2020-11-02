The key focus of players in the coconut milk market is on developing products that offer various health benefits after consumption, in order to leverage opportunities arising from a growing number of health conscious consumers in the global market. This market is likely to exhibit a significant CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Coconut milk is associated with numerous benefits as coconuts are a rich source of lauric acids that easily gets absorbed by the body and is used as a source of energy. The benefits of coconut milk include prevention of instances of stroke or heart attacks, lowering cholesterol levels and maintaining blood pressure. While studying this market in detail, we have observed that coconut milk is a good alternative to people who are allergic to dairy based products as it is free from dairy, lactose, nuts, grains and soy. Our new publication titled “Coconut Milk Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” presents an overall market scenario with a list of benefits associated with the product, which is boosting the global coconut milk market.

Our expert team of analysts have observed that coconut milk improves gut health and helps in nourishing the digestive lining. The healthy fats in coconut milk also help in controlling insulin levels, thereby preventing diabetes. Minerals present in coconut milk are essential to maintain blood volume and regulate heart health. The presence of healthy fats and electrolytes in coconut milk help in the prevention of constipation.

We have also targeted key regions to understand the global coconut market and our study indicates that North America is estimated to hold relatively higher revenue share for coconut milk over the period of forecast. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global coconut milk market due to increased demand from India and China. Key players in the coconut milk market focus on expanding their geographical presence in order to leverage growth opportunities posed by the global market.

