Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the dairy alternatives market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global dairy alternatives market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the dairy alternatives market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the dairy alternatives market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the dairy alternatives market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the dairy alternatives market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the dairy alternatives market is provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the dairy alternatives market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the dairy alternatives market is provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Dairy Alternatives Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the dairy alternatives market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the dairy alternatives market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the dairy alternatives market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the dairy alternatives market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Consumer Sentiment Analysis

In this chapter, the readers can find a detailed analysis of demands and reactions of consumers regarding dairy alternatives available in the market. Customer requirements are described in this section along with a brief segment on social media sentiments. This section also offers suggestions on marketing strategies for maximum coverage and impact.

Chapter 07 – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the price point assessment by source, average price of dairy alternatives manufactured from soy, almond, rice, coconut, oats, and others in different regions worldwide and its forecast till 2029. The main factors influencing the prices of the dairy alternatives are also explained in this section.

Chapter 08 – Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis and Forecast 2014 – 2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical dairy alternatives market (2014-2018), along with an opportunity analysis of the future (2019-2029). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 09 – Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Source

Based on source, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into soy, almond, rice, coconut, oats, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the dairy alternatives market and market attractiveness analysis based on source.

Chapter 10 – Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Product

Based on product type, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into flavored and unflavoured dairy alternatives. The unflavored and flavored dairy alternatives are further segmented into soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk and others (hemp, flax, etc.,) This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on product.

Chapter 11 – Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Nature

This chapter provides details about the dairy alternatives market on the basis of nature, and has been classified into organic and conventional dairy alternatives. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on nature.

Chapter 12 – Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029, by Distribution Channel

This chapter provides details about the dairy alternatives market on the basis of distribution channels, and has been classified into direct/B2B and indirect/B2C. The retail channels for the dairy alternatives market are hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mass grocery retailers, specialty stores, and online retail. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on distribution channel.

Chapter 13 – Global Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the dairy alternatives market is projected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the dairy alternatives market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the dairy alternatives market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the dairy alternatives market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16 – Europe Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the dairy alternatives market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Asia Pacific Excluding China Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the dairy alternatives market in the Asia Pacific Excluding China region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes India, Japan, ASEAN and the Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding China. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the Asia Pacific Excluding China region.

Chapter 18 – China Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the dairy alternatives market in China. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in China.

Chapter 19– Oceania Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the dairy alternatives market in the Oceania region.

Chapter 20 – Middle East and Africa Dairy Alternatives Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter offers insights into how the dairy alternatives market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 21 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the dairy alternatives market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the dairy alternatives market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Tate & Lyle, SunOpta Inc., CP Kelco Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Döhler GmbH, WhiteWave Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the dairy alternatives report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the dairy alternatives market.

