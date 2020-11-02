Growing focus on delivering high bandwidth and low latency and new revenue streams for service providers are significant factors driving the growth of the mobile edge computing market. However, lack of infrastructure and deployment capabilities might hinder the growth of the mobile edge computing market. The companies operating in the mobile edge computing market are focusing on forming strategic alliances for product development and launching pilot projects.

Leading Mobile Edge Computing Market Players:

Advantech Co., Ltd, Affirmed Networks, Altiostar, Altran, Dell Inc., Druid Software, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Nokia, Saguna Networks Ltd.

Mobile Edge Computing is an ETSI-defined network architecture that provides cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the network’s edge. The increase among enterprises to deliver QoE is one of the major factors supporting the mobile edge computing market’s growth. The edge computing market is dominated by some of the major companies operating in the market.

The “Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobile edge computing market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mobile edge computing market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, enterprise-size, and geography. The global mobile edge computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile edge computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mobile edge computing market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mobile edge computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile edge computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Mobile Edge Computing Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Mobile Edge Computing Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

