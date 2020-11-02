Time Tracking Software Market Size 2020, Growth, Trends, Share, Key Manufacturers, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts And Forecast To 2027

By employing definite steps to collect, record, and analyse market data, this Time Tracking Software market research report has been prepared. This analysis puts a light on various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest business development amid the estimate forecast frame. Moreover, this market research report puts forth thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. Market definition studies the market drivers and market restraints with which businesses can get idea of whether to increase or decrease the production of a particular product.

The time tracking software is a tool utilized by employees and managers in an enterprise to keep a record of work hours for payroll, billing, and other operations. The software enables managers to assign tasks on a project, helps in recording the time spent by each employee on the assigned task, and is utilized to automate payroll or the client invoicing process.

Time Tracking Software Market – key companies profiled:

1. SAP SE

2. Clarizen

3. ClickTime

4. Clockify

5. ConnectWise

6. Kronos

7. MAVENLINK

8. Time Doctor

9. Wrike

10. Zoho Corporation

The growing necessity among enterprises to improve employee productivity and the increase in adoption of remote work culture and bring your own device (BYOD) policies are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the time tracking software market. Moreover, owing to the emergence of cloud-based time tracking software, the occurrence of remote work, and the use of smartphones for official purposes, it is anticipated that the time tracking software industry will grow at a great phase during the forecast period.

The global time tracking software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud-based. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small & medium enterprises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as tracking and reporting, project management, payroll.

