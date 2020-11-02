The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new report titled “Plastic Films Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2024”, Persistence Market Research analyzes the performance of the global plastic films market over an eight-year period and provides insights on the key factors and trends likely to influence the market during the forecast period (2016 – 2024). The global plastic films market is estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,150.3 Mn in 2016 over 2015 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Increasing demand for plastic films as substitutes for glass and metal is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of the global plastic films market. Moreover, plastic films are cheaper in terms of packaging, decoration, and industrial applications as compared to glass and metal packaging options. These factors are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global plastic films market over the forecast period. Growth of the global plastic films market is expected to increase significantly due to a high demand for hygienic and flexible food packaging materials. Increasing environmental concerns among consumers and shifting preference towards more eco-friendly products are other factors expected to boost the growth of the global plastic films market during the forecast period.

Market forecast

The global plastic films market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (PET, PVC, PP, PE, and Others (PS, PA, EVA, etc.)); Application (Packaging (Food Container, Blister Packs, Electric & Electronic purposes, Others), Decoration (Solid colors, Others), Industrial (Construction materials, Safety materials, Advertisement lighting)); and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

The PET product type segment is estimated to account for the highest value share of 29.6% by the end of 2016 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2026. The PET segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 20,393.5 Mn by the end of 2016 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Recyclable and sustainable properties of PET are factors expected to drive global demand for PET plastic films over the forecast period. In terms of volume consumption, the PP segment is expected to contribute a comparatively higher share to the overall global plastic films market.

The Packaging application segment is estimated to account for the highest value share of 48.0% by the end of 2016 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2026. In terms of volume consumption, the Packaging segment is expected to contribute the highest share to the overall global plastic films market during the forecast period The Decoration application segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,023.1 Mn by the end of 2016. The Decoration segment is expected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the Others (wood grain patterns) segment is expected to dominate the global plastic films market over the forecast period. Among regions, Europe is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% in terms of value over the forecast period and is estimated to account for 29.2% volume share by 2016 end. The APAC market is estimated to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 10.17 Bn between 2016 and 2024.

Company Profiles

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Amcor Limited

Berry Plastics Corporation

Griffon Corporation Inc.

Mitsuibishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Honeywell International Inc.

