E-commerce Payment Market is Set to Grow by Top Players: , Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, China UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global E-commerce Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global E-commerce Payment market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global E-commerce Payment market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global E-commerce Payment market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, China UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover Market Segment by Product Type: Cash on delivery, Direct debits, E-invoices, Digital wallets, PostPay, PrePay, Pre-paid cards, Debit cards, Credit cards, Charge cards Market Market Segment by Application: Commercial, Banks, Finance

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global E-commerce Payment market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-commerce Payment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the E-commerce Payment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-commerce Payment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-commerce Payment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-commerce Payment market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-commerce Payment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-commerce Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cash on delivery

1.4.3 Direct debits

1.4.4 E-invoices

1.4.5 Digital wallets

1.4.6 PostPay

1.4.7 PrePay

1.4.8 Pre-paid cards

1.4.9 Debit cards

1.4.10 Credit cards

1.4.11 Charge cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-commerce Payment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Banks

1.5.4 Finance 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 E-commerce Payment Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 E-commerce Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-commerce Payment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 E-commerce Payment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 E-commerce Payment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 E-commerce Payment Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key E-commerce Payment Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top E-commerce Payment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top E-commerce Payment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global E-commerce Payment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global E-commerce Payment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global E-commerce Payment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global E-commerce Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by E-commerce Payment Revenue in 2019

3.3 E-commerce Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players E-commerce Payment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into E-commerce Payment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global E-commerce Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global E-commerce Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 E-commerce Payment Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global E-commerce Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global E-commerce Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America E-commerce Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 E-commerce Payment Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America E-commerce Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America E-commerce Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe E-commerce Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 E-commerce Payment Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe E-commerce Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe E-commerce Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China E-commerce Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 E-commerce Payment Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China E-commerce Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China E-commerce Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan E-commerce Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 E-commerce Payment Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan E-commerce Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan E-commerce Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia E-commerce Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 E-commerce Payment Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia E-commerce Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia E-commerce Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India E-commerce Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 E-commerce Payment Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India E-commerce Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India E-commerce Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America E-commerce Payment Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 E-commerce Payment Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America E-commerce Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America E-commerce Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Alipay

13.1.1 Alipay Company Details

13.1.2 Alipay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Alipay E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.1.4 Alipay Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Alipay Recent Development

13.2 Tenpay

13.2.1 Tenpay Company Details

13.2.2 Tenpay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Tenpay E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.2.4 Tenpay Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Tenpay Recent Development

13.3 PayPal

13.3.1 PayPal Company Details

13.3.2 PayPal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 PayPal E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.3.4 PayPal Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 PayPal Recent Development

13.4 Visa

13.4.1 Visa Company Details

13.4.2 Visa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Visa E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.4.4 Visa Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Visa Recent Development

13.5 MasterCard

13.5.1 MasterCard Company Details

13.5.2 MasterCard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 MasterCard E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.5.4 MasterCard Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 MasterCard Recent Development

13.6 China UnionPay

13.6.1 China UnionPay Company Details

13.6.2 China UnionPay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 China UnionPay E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.6.4 China UnionPay Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 China UnionPay Recent Development

13.7 American Express

13.7.1 American Express Company Details

13.7.2 American Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 American Express E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.7.4 American Express Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 American Express Recent Development

13.8 JCB

13.8.1 JCB Company Details

13.8.2 JCB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 JCB E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.8.4 JCB Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 JCB Recent Development

13.9 Discover

13.9.1 Discover Company Details

13.9.2 Discover Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Discover E-commerce Payment Introduction

13.9.4 Discover Revenue in E-commerce Payment Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Discover Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

