LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cold Chain Logistics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cold Chain Logistics market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cold Chain Logistics market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
, Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Cooperatief U.A., DHL, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, BioStorage Technologies, Nichirei Logistics Group, OOCL Logistics, JWD Group, CWT Limited, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, Best Cold Chain, AIT, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd, ColdEX
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Airways, Roadways, Seaways Market
|Market Segment by Application:
|Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cold Chain Logistics market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cold Chain Logistics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cold Chain Logistics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cold Chain Logistics market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cold Chain Logistics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cold Chain Logistics market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cold Chain Logistics Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Airways
1.4.3 Roadways
1.4.4 Seaways
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Cold Chain Logistics Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cold Chain Logistics Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cold Chain Logistics Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain Logistics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cold Chain Logistics Revenue in 2019
3.3 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Cold Chain Logistics Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Logistics Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cold Chain Logistics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Cold Chain Logistics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Americold Logistics
13.1.1 Americold Logistics Company Details
13.1.2 Americold Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.1.4 Americold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Americold Logistics Recent Development
13.2 SSI SCHAEFER
13.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details
13.2.2 SSI SCHAEFER Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development
13.3 Preferred Freezer Services
13.3.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details
13.3.2 Preferred Freezer Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.3.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development
13.4 Burris Logistics
13.4.1 Burris Logistics Company Details
13.4.2 Burris Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.4.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development
13.5 Kloosterboer
13.5.1 Kloosterboer Company Details
13.5.2 Kloosterboer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.5.4 Kloosterboer Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Kloosterboer Recent Development
13.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
13.6.1 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Company Details
13.6.2 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.6.4 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Recent Development
13.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
13.7.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Company Details
13.7.2 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.7.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Development
13.8 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
13.8.1 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Company Details
13.8.2 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.8.4 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Recent Development
13.9 DHL
13.9.1 DHL Company Details
13.9.2 DHL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 DHL Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.9.4 DHL Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 DHL Recent Development
13.10 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
13.10.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Company Details
13.10.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
13.10.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Development
13.11 BioStorage Technologies
10.11.1 BioStorage Technologies Company Details
10.11.2 BioStorage Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 BioStorage Technologies Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.11.4 BioStorage Technologies Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 BioStorage Technologies Recent Development
13.12 Nichirei Logistics Group
10.12.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details
10.12.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.12.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development
13.13 OOCL Logistics
10.13.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details
10.13.2 OOCL Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.13.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development
13.14 JWD Group
10.14.1 JWD Group Company Details
10.14.2 JWD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 JWD Group Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.14.4 JWD Group Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 JWD Group Recent Development
13.15 CWT Limited
10.15.1 CWT Limited Company Details
10.15.2 CWT Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 CWT Limited Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.15.4 CWT Limited Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 CWT Limited Recent Development
13.16 SCG Logistics
10.16.1 SCG Logistics Company Details
10.16.2 SCG Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 SCG Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.16.4 SCG Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 SCG Logistics Recent Development
13.17 X2 Group
10.17.1 X2 Group Company Details
10.17.2 X2 Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 X2 Group Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.17.4 X2 Group Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 X2 Group Recent Development
13.18 Best Cold Chain
10.18.1 Best Cold Chain Company Details
10.18.2 Best Cold Chain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Best Cold Chain Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.18.4 Best Cold Chain Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Best Cold Chain Recent Development
13.19 AIT
10.19.1 AIT Company Details
10.19.2 AIT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 AIT Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.19.4 AIT Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 AIT Recent Development
13.20 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
10.20.1 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Company Details
10.20.2 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.20.4 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Recent Development
13.21 ColdEX
10.21.1 ColdEX Company Details
10.21.2 ColdEX Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 ColdEX Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
10.21.4 ColdEX Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 ColdEX Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
