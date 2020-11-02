LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Opioids Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Opioids market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Opioids market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Opioids market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Purdue Pharma L.P., West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Allergan, Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Egalet Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Market Segment by Product Type: Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid, Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid Market Segment by Application: , Pain Relief, Anesthesia, Cough Suppression, Diarrhea Suppression, Deaddiction Global Opioids

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Opioids market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Opioids market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Opioids industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Opioids market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Opioids market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Opioids market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Opioids Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Opioids

1.2 Opioids Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Opioids Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Immediate-Release/Short-Acting Opioid

1.2.3 Extended-Release/Long-Acting Opioid

1.3 Opioids Segment by Application

1.3.1 Opioids Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Pain Relief

1.3.3 Anesthesia

1.3.4 Cough Suppression

1.3.5 Diarrhea Suppression

1.3.6 Deaddiction

1.4 Global Opioids Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Opioids Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Opioids Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Opioids Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Opioids Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Opioids Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Opioids Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Opioids Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Opioids Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Opioids Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Opioids Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Opioids Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Opioids Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Opioids Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Opioids Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Opioids Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Opioids Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Opioids Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Opioids Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Opioids Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Opioids Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Opioids Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Opioids Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Opioids Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Opioids Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Opioids Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Opioids Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Opioids Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Opioids Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Opioids Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Opioids Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Opioids Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Opioids Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Opioids Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Opioids Business

6.1 Purdue Pharma L.P.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Purdue Pharma L.P. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Purdue Pharma L.P. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Purdue Pharma L.P. Products Offered

6.1.5 Purdue Pharma L.P. Recent Development

6.2 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation

6.2.1 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Opioids Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Products Offered

6.2.5 West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corporation Recent Development

6.3 Allergan

6.3.1 Allergan Opioids Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Allergan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Allergan Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Allergan Products Offered

6.3.5 Allergan Recent Development

6.4 Pfizer, Inc.

6.4.1 Pfizer, Inc. Opioids Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Pfizer, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Pfizer, Inc. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Pfizer, Inc. Products Offered

6.4.5 Pfizer, Inc. Recent Development

6.5 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.5.1 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Opioids Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Products Offered

6.5.5 Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Recent Development

6.6 Egalet Corporation

6.6.1 Egalet Corporation Opioids Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Egalet Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Egalet Corporation Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Egalet Corporation Products Offered

6.6.5 Egalet Corporation Recent Development

6.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

6.6.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Opioids Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Opioids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Products Offered

6.7.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Recent Development 7 Opioids Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Opioids Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Opioids

7.4 Opioids Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Opioids Distributors List

8.3 Opioids Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Opioids Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Opioids by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Opioids by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Opioids Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Opioids by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Opioids by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Opioids Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Opioids by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Opioids by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Opioids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Opioids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Opioids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Opioids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Opioids Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

