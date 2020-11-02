Bicalutamide Market is Set to Grow by Top Players: Bicalutamide market are:, AstraZeneca, CORDEN PHARMA GMBH, Zeneca GmbH, Actavis Pharma, Sivem Pharmaceuticals, Sorres Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Accel Pharma, Apotex Corporation, Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical, Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Bicalutamide Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Bicalutamide market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Bicalutamide market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Bicalutamide market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bicalutamide market are:, AstraZeneca, CORDEN PHARMA GMBH, Zeneca GmbH, Actavis Pharma, Sivem Pharmaceuticals, Sorres Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Accel Pharma, Apotex Corporation, Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical, Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Market Segment by Product Type: Tablets, Capsule Market Segment by Application: Single Drug For Prostate Cancer, Combined Chemotherapy For Prostate Cancer, Combined Radiation Therapy Or Castration For Prostate Cancer

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Bicalutamide market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bicalutamide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Bicalutamide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bicalutamide market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bicalutamide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bicalutamide market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Bicalutamide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bicalutamide

1.2 Bicalutamide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bicalutamide Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Tablets

1.2.3 Capsule

1.3 Bicalutamide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bicalutamide Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Single Drug For Prostate Cancer

1.3.3 Combined Chemotherapy For Prostate Cancer

1.3.4 Combined Radiation Therapy Or Castration For Prostate Cancer

1.4 Global Bicalutamide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bicalutamide Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Bicalutamide Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Bicalutamide Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Bicalutamide Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bicalutamide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bicalutamide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bicalutamide Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Bicalutamide Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bicalutamide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bicalutamide Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bicalutamide Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Bicalutamide Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bicalutamide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Bicalutamide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Bicalutamide Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bicalutamide Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bicalutamide Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bicalutamide Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bicalutamide Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bicalutamide Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bicalutamide Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bicalutamide Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bicalutamide Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Bicalutamide Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bicalutamide Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bicalutamide Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bicalutamide Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bicalutamide Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bicalutamide Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Bicalutamide Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bicalutamide Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bicalutamide Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bicalutamide Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bicalutamide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Bicalutamide Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bicalutamide Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bicalutamide Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bicalutamide Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bicalutamide Business

6.1 AstraZeneca

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 AstraZeneca Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AstraZeneca Products Offered

6.1.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

6.2 CORDEN PHARMA GMBH

6.2.1 CORDEN PHARMA GMBH Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 CORDEN PHARMA GMBH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 CORDEN PHARMA GMBH Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 CORDEN PHARMA GMBH Products Offered

6.2.5 CORDEN PHARMA GMBH Recent Development

6.3 Zeneca GmbH

6.3.1 Zeneca GmbH Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Zeneca GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Zeneca GmbH Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Zeneca GmbH Products Offered

6.3.5 Zeneca GmbH Recent Development

6.4 Actavis Pharma

6.4.1 Actavis Pharma Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Actavis Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Actavis Pharma Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Actavis Pharma Products Offered

6.4.5 Actavis Pharma Recent Development

6.5 Sivem Pharmaceuticals

6.5.1 Sivem Pharmaceuticals Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Sivem Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sivem Pharmaceuticals Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sivem Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.5.5 Sivem Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

6.6 Sorres Pharma

6.6.1 Sorres Pharma Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Sorres Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sorres Pharma Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Sorres Pharma Products Offered

6.6.5 Sorres Pharma Recent Development

6.7 Fresenius Kabi

6.6.1 Fresenius Kabi Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Fresenius Kabi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Fresenius Kabi Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Fresenius Kabi Products Offered

6.7.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Development

6.8 ANI Pharmaceuticals

6.8.1 ANI Pharmaceuticals Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 ANI Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 ANI Pharmaceuticals Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 ANI Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

6.8.5 ANI Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

6.9 Accel Pharma

6.9.1 Accel Pharma Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Accel Pharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Accel Pharma Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Accel Pharma Products Offered

6.9.5 Accel Pharma Recent Development

6.10 Apotex Corporation

6.10.1 Apotex Corporation Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Apotex Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Apotex Corporation Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Apotex Corporation Products Offered

6.10.5 Apotex Corporation Recent Development

6.11 Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical

6.11.1 Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.11.5 Shanghai Fudan Fuhua Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.12 Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical

6.12.1 Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.12.5 Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.13 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical

6.13.1 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.13.5 Zhejiang Haizheng Pharmaceutical Recent Development

6.14 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical

6.14.1 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Bicalutamide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Products Offered

6.14.5 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Recent Development 7 Bicalutamide Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bicalutamide Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bicalutamide

7.4 Bicalutamide Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bicalutamide Distributors List

8.3 Bicalutamide Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Bicalutamide Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bicalutamide by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bicalutamide by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Bicalutamide Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bicalutamide by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bicalutamide by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Bicalutamide Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bicalutamide by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bicalutamide by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Bicalutamide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Bicalutamide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Bicalutamide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Bicalutamide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Bicalutamide Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

