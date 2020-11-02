The Liver Fluke Treatment Market to grow in concurrence with technological upgradations in the next decade

Liver fluke is the infection causing worms which affects mammals including humans. The liver flukes are classified into two based on the infection causing worms, namely Fasciola hepatica and Fasciola gigantica. Liver fluke is non-communicable and is transferred through contaminated food and water. The common symptoms of liver fluke disease are abdominal pain, nausea, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, hives and weight loss. There is high demand of liver fluke treatment globally due to rising cases of liver fluke disease especially in developing countries. Market players are investing the heavy amount on the research and development activities to develop a better treatment for the liver fluke disease, thus, in turn creating more opportunities for the growth of the liver fluke treatment market.

The rising prevalence of liver fluke disease globally is the major factors driving the growth of the liver fluke treatment market. The increasing therapeutic applications of drugs for the treatment of liver fluke disease are further expected to surge the growth of the liver fluke treatment market. Initiative taken by the government on raising awareness of people on liver fluke disease and providing treatment for liver fluke disease in government hospitals are further anticipated to surge the growth of the liver fluke treatment market. Increasing FDA approvals of liver fluke treatment drugs are further expected to aid in the growth of the liver fluke treatment market. Intensive research and development activities to develop new medication and drugs for liver fluke treatment is estimated to fuel up the growth of the liver fluke treatment market during the forecast years. The presence of a large number of manufacturers is further boosting the growth of the liver fluke treatment market. However, there are several side-effects associated with the liver fluke disease treatment drugs, which may hamper the growth of the liver fluke treatment market

The Liver fluke treatment market is segmented on the basis of the drug type, route of administration and distribution channel.

Based on the drug type, the Liver fluke treatment market is segmented into

Praziquantel

Bithionol

Triclabendazole

Albendazole

Nitazoxanide

Others

Based on the route of administration, the Liver fluke treatment market is segmented into

Oral

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Topical

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the Liver fluke treatment market is segmented into

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacy

Drug stores

Online pharmacies

Liver fluke treatment market is expected to have robust growth over the forecast period. Based on drug type, the liver fluke treatment market is classified into corticosteroids praziquantel, bithionol, triclabendazole, albendazole, nitazoxanide, and others. Among the drug type segment, triclabendazole is expected to dominate the liver fluke treatment market. By the route of administration, the oral segment is expected to dominate the Liver fluke treatment market as most of the drugs are available in tablet forms. By distribution channel type, retail pharmacy is expected to dominate the Liver fluke treatment market owing to higher patient footfall.

The North America is accounted for significant market share in terms of revenue and is expected to dominate the liver fluke treatment market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of liver fluke disease patients in the region. Also, intensive research and development activities to study and discover a more appropriate treatment for the liver fluke disease are further aiding in the growth of the Liver fluke treatment market in the region. Furthermore, FDA approval of liver fluke disease medications is further assisting the growth of the liver fluke treatment market in the region. Europe is accounted for the second-most lucrative region due to improved healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of people for early treatment of liver fluke disease in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to register prominent growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing patients suffering from liver fluke disease. The higher disposable income of the people and increasing healthcare per capita expenditure is also contributing to the liver fluke treatment market growth.

The major key players operating in the liver fluke treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Lupin Pharma, Merck & Co., Inc., Schering Corporation, Romark Laboratories, L.C., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Par Pharmaceuticals.

