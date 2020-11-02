The Vibrio Vulnificus Treatment market to go the “reverse transversal” way in the next decade

Vibrio Vulnificus is a gram-negative bacterium that is responsible to create severe wound related infections and diarrhea. The bacterium is one of the leading causes of shellfish-associated deaths in the United States and other coastal region. Vibrio Vulnificus infections are most common in individuals that have chronic, underlying illness and individuals with liver disease or hemochromatosis. With high mortality associated with Vibrio Vulnificus infection, patients with the bacterium infection should avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish and oysters. One of the preferred choice for Vibrio Vulnificus treatment is doxycycline in combination with cefotaxime in recommended doses either orally or intravenously twice a day. Besides antibiotics therapy, some patients may require intensive care settings to fully recover from Vibrio Vulnificus infection. In some cases, it has been found that Vibrio Vulnificus infections could be more fatal and its prognosis is directly linked to the speed of its treatment. A little delay of Vibrio Vulnificus treatment could increase mortality rate by almost 30 to 50 percent. Likewise, mortality rates may increase to 100 percent in patients if not treated with almost 72 hrs. against Vibrio Vulnificus infections.

Over the years, treatment of Vibrio Vulnificus is quite challenging as it accounts for almost 10 percentage of aerobic bacteria that inhabit the Chesapeake Bay. The bacterium infection spreads easily and becomes more contagious during summer and late fall. During this time water temperature becomes high enough and acts as breeding ground of Vibrio Vulnificus. It has been observed that reduction in bacterial count is directly correlated with the drop in salinity. In 2011, one such incident occurred in Louisiana where Mississippi river flooding led to fresh water intrusion into estuarine areas leading to decrease in Vibrio Vulnificus population. It has been found through population based studies in coastal areas in the United States that an estimated incidence of Vibrio Vulnificus infections is approximately 0.5/100,000 population per year. With the availability of different doses of injectable and orally administer antibiotics or combinational therapy, treatment of such infection has been possible.

The global Vibrio Vulnificus treatment market is classified on the basis of treatment type, route of administration distribution channel and region.

Based on Treatment Type, Vibrio Vulnificus treatment market is segmented into the following:

Antibiotic Therapy

Combinational Therapy

Based on Route of Administration, Vibrio Vulnificus treatment market is segmented into the following:

Oral

Injectable

Based on Distribution Channel, Vibrio Vulnificus treatment market is segmented into the following:

Institutional Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

With high mortality rate associated with Vibrio Vulnificus infection, should avoid eating raw and undercooked shellfish and oysters. However, post-harvest treatments such as mild heat treatment, hydrostatic pressure and deep freezing could reduce the infection caused by Vibrio Vulnificus to many folds in raw oysters and shellfishes. People with wounds should avoid going near estuaries as they are more susceptible to Vibrio Vulnificus infections. If a wound occurs, there is no specific preventive measures except basic wound care. In certain cases, immunocompromised patients with liver disease should avoid eating any such sea food that can be prone to Vibrio Vulnificus infections.

Among the regional presence, North America is anticipated to be the most lucrative region for Vibrio Vulnificus treatment market followed by Europe. North America, with more number of estuaries, is in fact the largest breeding ground for Vibrio Vulnificus in the global market. It is anticipated that both North America and Europe cumulatively will account for account for a substantial revenue share in Vibrio Vulnificus treatment market. However, due to high demand for shellfishes and oysters in ASEAN, India China, Vibrio Vulnificus treatment market is anticipated to have robust growth in East and South Asian Region as well. However, Middle East and Africa are expected to account for being least lucrative market for Vibrio Vulnificus treatment due to lack of awareness about the treatment amongst people.

Some of the key players across the value chain of Vibrio Vulnificus treatment market are Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Co, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and others.

