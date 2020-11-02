OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market In-depth Research Analysis By The Insight Partners

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market was valued at US$ 2, 93,255.40million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 4, 92,102.49millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%from 2020to 2027.

What is OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement?

Over the counter (OTC) drugs are available for the public for their general use. These drugs do not require a prescription from a physician. OTC medicines are available for various medical conditions such as coughs and colds, diarrhea, heartburn, constipation, acne, pain, and others. On the other hand, dietary supplements are available over the counter for fitness purposes. However, buying a dietary supplement with medicinal ingredients requires a prescription from a physicianwhen a person is critically ill or requires treatment. These OTC drugs and nutritional supplements have two forms: branded or generic.

Market Insights:

The scope of the OTC drug and dietary supplements market includes product, type, form, distribution channel, and region. The market for OTC drug and dietary supplement is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the OTC drug and dietary supplements market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Key vendors engaged in the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market and covered in this report:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Procter & Gamble

Novartis AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market segments and regions.

By Product

Cough and Cold Products

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Analgesics

Gastrointestinal Products

Sleep Aids

Oral Care Products

Ophthalmic Products

Antacids

Feminine Care

Others

By Type

Branded

Generic

By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Ointments

Liquid

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market.

