Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth rate, and Industry Analysis 2020-2026|Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Barracuda Networks (US)

The report titled Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Research Report: Cisco Systems (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Sonicwall (US), Zscaler (US), Forcepoint (US), Juniper Networks (US), Hillstone Networks (US), Sophos (UK), Gajshield Infotech (India), WatchGuard Technologies (US)

Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Segmentation by Product: Hardware, Virtual, Cloud



Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Segmentation by Application: , BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Other



The Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Virtual

1.2.4 Cloud

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 IT and Telecom

1.3.5 Government and Public Utilities

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Energy and Utilities

1.3.8 Education

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Revenue

3.4 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco Systems (US)

11.1.1 Cisco Systems (US) Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Systems (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Systems (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Development

11.2 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

11.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Company Details

11.2.2 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Business Overview

11.2.3 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Recent Development

11.3 Palo Alto Networks (US)

11.3.1 Palo Alto Networks (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Palo Alto Networks (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 Palo Alto Networks (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.3.4 Palo Alto Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Palo Alto Networks (US) Recent Development

11.4 Barracuda Networks (US)

11.4.1 Barracuda Networks (US) Company Details

11.4.2 Barracuda Networks (US) Business Overview

11.4.3 Barracuda Networks (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.4.4 Barracuda Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Barracuda Networks (US) Recent Development

11.5 Fortinet (US)

11.5.1 Fortinet (US) Company Details

11.5.2 Fortinet (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 Fortinet (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.5.4 Fortinet (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Fortinet (US) Recent Development

11.6 Sonicwall (US)

11.6.1 Sonicwall (US) Company Details

11.6.2 Sonicwall (US) Business Overview

11.6.3 Sonicwall (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.6.4 Sonicwall (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Sonicwall (US) Recent Development

11.7 Zscaler (US)

11.7.1 Zscaler (US) Company Details

11.7.2 Zscaler (US) Business Overview

11.7.3 Zscaler (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.7.4 Zscaler (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Zscaler (US) Recent Development

11.8 Forcepoint (US)

11.8.1 Forcepoint (US) Company Details

11.8.2 Forcepoint (US) Business Overview

11.8.3 Forcepoint (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.8.4 Forcepoint (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Forcepoint (US) Recent Development

11.9 Juniper Networks (US)

11.9.1 Juniper Networks (US) Company Details

11.9.2 Juniper Networks (US) Business Overview

11.9.3 Juniper Networks (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.9.4 Juniper Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Juniper Networks (US) Recent Development

11.10 Hillstone Networks (US)

11.10.1 Hillstone Networks (US) Company Details

11.10.2 Hillstone Networks (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 Hillstone Networks (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

11.10.4 Hillstone Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Hillstone Networks (US) Recent Development

11.11 Sophos (UK)

10.11.1 Sophos (UK) Company Details

10.11.2 Sophos (UK) Business Overview

10.11.3 Sophos (UK) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

10.11.4 Sophos (UK) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Sophos (UK) Recent Development

11.12 Gajshield Infotech (India)

10.12.1 Gajshield Infotech (India) Company Details

10.12.2 Gajshield Infotech (India) Business Overview

10.12.3 Gajshield Infotech (India) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

10.12.4 Gajshield Infotech (India) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Gajshield Infotech (India) Recent Development

11.13 WatchGuard Technologies (US)

10.13.1 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Company Details

10.13.2 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Business Overview

10.13.3 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

10.13.4 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

