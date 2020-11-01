Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Opportunities, Challenges up to 2026|Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Relativity

The report titled Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned In the Report Are: Symantec, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Relativity, Recommind (OpenText Corporation), Microsoft Corporation, AccessData Group, ZyLAB, Xerox Corporation, Logikcull.com, Guidance Software, Micro Focus International PLC, Exterro, Driven, Nuix Pty Ltd, Veritas Technology LLC, CloudNine, Kroll Ontrack LLC, FTI Consulting, Catalyst Repository Systems, Everlaw, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Market Segmentation by Product: Consultation, Data Collection and Processing, Analytics, Managed Services, Hosted Review, Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Fields, BFSI, Legal Institutions, Health Care, Government And Defense, Energy and Utilities, IT & Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Others



The Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Product Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size Growth Rate by Product Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Consultation

1.2.3 Data Collection and Processing

1.2.4 Analytics

1.2.5 Managed Services

1.2.6 Hosted Review

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Share by Application Fields: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Legal Institutions

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Government And Defense

1.3.6 Energy and Utilities

1.3.7 IT & Telecom

1.3.8 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.9 Media and Entertainment

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Revenue

3.4 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Breakdown Data by Product Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Historic Market Size by Product Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Forecasted Market Size by Product Type (2021-2026) 5 Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Breakdown Data by Application Fields (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Historic Market Size by Application Fields (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Forecasted Market Size by Application Fields (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Product Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Application Fields (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Product Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Application Fields (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Product Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Application Fields (2015-2020)

8.4 China Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Product Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Application Fields (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Symantec

11.1.1 Symantec Company Details

11.1.2 Symantec Business Overview

11.1.3 Symantec Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Symantec Recent Development

11.2 Hewlett-Packard

11.2.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

11.2.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview

11.2.3 Hewlett-Packard Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.2.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

11.3 IBM Corporation

11.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM Corporation Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Relativity

11.4.1 Relativity Company Details

11.4.2 Relativity Business Overview

11.4.3 Relativity Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.4.4 Relativity Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Relativity Recent Development

11.5 Recommind (OpenText Corporation)

11.5.1 Recommind (OpenText Corporation) Company Details

11.5.2 Recommind (OpenText Corporation) Business Overview

11.5.3 Recommind (OpenText Corporation) Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.5.4 Recommind (OpenText Corporation) Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Recommind (OpenText Corporation) Recent Development

11.6 Microsoft Corporation

11.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Microsoft Corporation Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.6.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

11.7 AccessData Group

11.7.1 AccessData Group Company Details

11.7.2 AccessData Group Business Overview

11.7.3 AccessData Group Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.7.4 AccessData Group Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 AccessData Group Recent Development

11.8 ZyLAB

11.8.1 ZyLAB Company Details

11.8.2 ZyLAB Business Overview

11.8.3 ZyLAB Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.8.4 ZyLAB Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 ZyLAB Recent Development

11.9 Xerox Corporation

11.9.1 Xerox Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Xerox Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Xerox Corporation Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.9.4 Xerox Corporation Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Logikcull.com

11.10.1 Logikcull.com Company Details

11.10.2 Logikcull.com Business Overview

11.10.3 Logikcull.com Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

11.10.4 Logikcull.com Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Logikcull.com Recent Development

11.11 Guidance Software

10.11.1 Guidance Software Company Details

10.11.2 Guidance Software Business Overview

10.11.3 Guidance Software Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.11.4 Guidance Software Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Guidance Software Recent Development

11.12 Micro Focus International PLC

10.12.1 Micro Focus International PLC Company Details

10.12.2 Micro Focus International PLC Business Overview

10.12.3 Micro Focus International PLC Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.12.4 Micro Focus International PLC Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Micro Focus International PLC Recent Development

11.13 Exterro

10.13.1 Exterro Company Details

10.13.2 Exterro Business Overview

10.13.3 Exterro Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.13.4 Exterro Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Exterro Recent Development

11.14 Driven

10.14.1 Driven Company Details

10.14.2 Driven Business Overview

10.14.3 Driven Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.14.4 Driven Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Driven Recent Development

11.15 Nuix Pty Ltd

10.15.1 Nuix Pty Ltd Company Details

10.15.2 Nuix Pty Ltd Business Overview

10.15.3 Nuix Pty Ltd Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.15.4 Nuix Pty Ltd Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Nuix Pty Ltd Recent Development

11.16 Veritas Technology LLC

10.16.1 Veritas Technology LLC Company Details

10.16.2 Veritas Technology LLC Business Overview

10.16.3 Veritas Technology LLC Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.16.4 Veritas Technology LLC Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Veritas Technology LLC Recent Development

11.17 CloudNine

10.17.1 CloudNine Company Details

10.17.2 CloudNine Business Overview

10.17.3 CloudNine Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.17.4 CloudNine Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 CloudNine Recent Development

11.18 Kroll Ontrack LLC

10.18.1 Kroll Ontrack LLC Company Details

10.18.2 Kroll Ontrack LLC Business Overview

10.18.3 Kroll Ontrack LLC Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.18.4 Kroll Ontrack LLC Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Kroll Ontrack LLC Recent Development

11.19 FTI Consulting

10.19.1 FTI Consulting Company Details

10.19.2 FTI Consulting Business Overview

10.19.3 FTI Consulting Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.19.4 FTI Consulting Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 FTI Consulting Recent Development

11.20 Catalyst Repository Systems

10.20.1 Catalyst Repository Systems Company Details

10.20.2 Catalyst Repository Systems Business Overview

10.20.3 Catalyst Repository Systems Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.20.4 Catalyst Repository Systems Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Catalyst Repository Systems Recent Development

11.21 Everlaw

10.21.1 Everlaw Company Details

10.21.2 Everlaw Business Overview

10.21.3 Everlaw Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.21.4 Everlaw Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Everlaw Recent Development

11.22 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

10.22.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Company Details

10.22.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Business Overview

10.22.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Introduction

10.22.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Revenue in Electronic Discovery (eDiscovery) Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

