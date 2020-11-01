Global Tourism Insurance Market Recent Report :- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size and Updates (2020-2026|) Munich RE, Generali, AXA

The report titled Global Tourism Insurance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tourism Insurance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tourism Insurance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tourism Insurance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tourism Insurance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tourism Insurance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tourism Insurance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tourism Insurance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tourism Insurance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tourism Insurance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Key Players Mentioned: Allianz, Munich RE, Generali, AXA, Hanse Merkur, Groupama, Mapfre Asistencia, AIG, CSA Travel Protection, USI Affinity, Seven Corners, MH Ross, Tokio Marine, Sompo Japan, Pingan Baoxian, STARR
Market Segmentation by Product: Medical expense, Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Property Damage, Others
Application: , Domestic Tourism, Oversea Tourism
The Tourism Insurance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tourism Insurance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tourism Insurance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Tourism Insurance market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tourism Insurance industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Tourism Insurance market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Tourism Insurance market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tourism Insurance market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Tourism Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Medical expense
1.2.3 Trip Cancellation
1.2.4 Trip Delay
1.2.5 Property Damage
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tourism Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Domestic Tourism
1.3.3 Oversea Tourism
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Tourism Insurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Tourism Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Tourism Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Tourism Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Tourism Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Tourism Insurance Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Tourism Insurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Tourism Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Tourism Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Tourism Insurance Revenue
3.4 Global Tourism Insurance Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Tourism Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tourism Insurance Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Tourism Insurance Area Served
3.6 Key Players Tourism Insurance Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Tourism Insurance Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Tourism Insurance Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Tourism Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Tourism Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Tourism Insurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Tourism Insurance Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Tourism Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Tourism Insurance Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Tourism Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Tourism Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Tourism Insurance Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tourism Insurance Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Tourism Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Tourism Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Tourism Insurance Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Tourism Insurance Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Tourism Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Tourism Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Tourism Insurance Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Tourism Insurance Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Tourism Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Tourism Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Tourism Insurance Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Tourism Insurance Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Tourism Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Tourism Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Tourism Insurance Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Allianz
11.1.1 Allianz Company Details
11.1.2 Allianz Business Overview
11.1.3 Allianz Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
11.2 Munich RE
11.2.1 Munich RE Company Details
11.2.2 Munich RE Business Overview
11.2.3 Munich RE Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.2.4 Munich RE Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Munich RE Recent Development
11.3 Generali
11.3.1 Generali Company Details
11.3.2 Generali Business Overview
11.3.3 Generali Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.3.4 Generali Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Generali Recent Development
11.4 AXA
11.4.1 AXA Company Details
11.4.2 AXA Business Overview
11.4.3 AXA Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.4.4 AXA Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 AXA Recent Development
11.5 Hanse Merkur
11.5.1 Hanse Merkur Company Details
11.5.2 Hanse Merkur Business Overview
11.5.3 Hanse Merkur Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.5.4 Hanse Merkur Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Hanse Merkur Recent Development
11.6 Groupama
11.6.1 Groupama Company Details
11.6.2 Groupama Business Overview
11.6.3 Groupama Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.6.4 Groupama Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Groupama Recent Development
11.7 Mapfre Asistencia
11.7.1 Mapfre Asistencia Company Details
11.7.2 Mapfre Asistencia Business Overview
11.7.3 Mapfre Asistencia Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.7.4 Mapfre Asistencia Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Mapfre Asistencia Recent Development
11.8 AIG
11.8.1 AIG Company Details
11.8.2 AIG Business Overview
11.8.3 AIG Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.8.4 AIG Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 AIG Recent Development
11.9 CSA Travel Protection
11.9.1 CSA Travel Protection Company Details
11.9.2 CSA Travel Protection Business Overview
11.9.3 CSA Travel Protection Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.9.4 CSA Travel Protection Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 CSA Travel Protection Recent Development
11.10 USI Affinity
11.10.1 USI Affinity Company Details
11.10.2 USI Affinity Business Overview
11.10.3 USI Affinity Tourism Insurance Introduction
11.10.4 USI Affinity Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 USI Affinity Recent Development
11.11 Seven Corners
10.11.1 Seven Corners Company Details
10.11.2 Seven Corners Business Overview
10.11.3 Seven Corners Tourism Insurance Introduction
10.11.4 Seven Corners Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Seven Corners Recent Development
11.12 MH Ross
10.12.1 MH Ross Company Details
10.12.2 MH Ross Business Overview
10.12.3 MH Ross Tourism Insurance Introduction
10.12.4 MH Ross Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 MH Ross Recent Development
11.13 Tokio Marine
10.13.1 Tokio Marine Company Details
10.13.2 Tokio Marine Business Overview
10.13.3 Tokio Marine Tourism Insurance Introduction
10.13.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development
11.14 Sompo Japan
10.14.1 Sompo Japan Company Details
10.14.2 Sompo Japan Business Overview
10.14.3 Sompo Japan Tourism Insurance Introduction
10.14.4 Sompo Japan Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Sompo Japan Recent Development
11.15 Pingan Baoxian
10.15.1 Pingan Baoxian Company Details
10.15.2 Pingan Baoxian Business Overview
10.15.3 Pingan Baoxian Tourism Insurance Introduction
10.15.4 Pingan Baoxian Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Pingan Baoxian Recent Development
11.16 STARR
10.16.1 STARR Company Details
10.16.2 STARR Business Overview
10.16.3 STARR Tourism Insurance Introduction
10.16.4 STARR Revenue in Tourism Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 STARR Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
