The report titled Global Remote Mobile Payment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Remote Mobile Payment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Remote Mobile Payment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Remote Mobile Payment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Remote Mobile Payment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Remote Mobile Payment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Remote Mobile Payment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Remote Mobile Payment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Remote Mobile Payment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Remote Mobile Payment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Remote Mobile Payment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Remote Mobile Payment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Apple Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alphabet Inc., DH Corporation, Visa Inc., Square, Inc., Mastercard Incorporated., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Fiserv, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: M-commerce, Peer-to-peer



Market Segmentation by Application: , IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Tourism, Airline



The Remote Mobile Payment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Remote Mobile Payment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Remote Mobile Payment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Remote Mobile Payment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Remote Mobile Payment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Remote Mobile Payment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Remote Mobile Payment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Remote Mobile Payment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 M-commerce

1.2.3 Peer-to-peer

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 IT & Telecommunication

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Media & Entertainment

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Hospitality

1.3.8 Tourism

1.3.9 Airline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Remote Mobile Payment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Remote Mobile Payment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Remote Mobile Payment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Remote Mobile Payment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Remote Mobile Payment Revenue

3.4 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Remote Mobile Payment Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Remote Mobile Payment Area Served

3.6 Key Players Remote Mobile Payment Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Remote Mobile Payment Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Remote Mobile Payment Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Remote Mobile Payment Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Remote Mobile Payment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Remote Mobile Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Remote Mobile Payment Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

11.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Company Details

11.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Business Overview

11.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Recent Development

11.2 Apple Inc.

11.2.1 Apple Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Apple Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Apple Inc. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.2.4 Apple Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development

11.3 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

11.3.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.3.4 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 ACI Worldwide, Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Alphabet Inc.

11.4.1 Alphabet Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Alphabet Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Alphabet Inc. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.4.4 Alphabet Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Alphabet Inc. Recent Development

11.5 DH Corporation

11.5.1 DH Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 DH Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 DH Corporation Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.5.4 DH Corporation Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 DH Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Visa Inc.

11.6.1 Visa Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Visa Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Visa Inc. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.6.4 Visa Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Visa Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Square, Inc.

11.7.1 Square, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Square, Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Square, Inc. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.7.4 Square, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Square, Inc. Recent Development

11.8 Mastercard Incorporated.

11.8.1 Mastercard Incorporated. Company Details

11.8.2 Mastercard Incorporated. Business Overview

11.8.3 Mastercard Incorporated. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.8.4 Mastercard Incorporated. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Mastercard Incorporated. Recent Development

11.9 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

11.9.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Company Details

11.9.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

11.9.3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.9.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

11.10 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

11.10.1 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

11.10.4 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Fiserv, Inc.

10.11.1 Fiserv, Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 Fiserv, Inc. Business Overview

10.11.3 Fiserv, Inc. Remote Mobile Payment Introduction

10.11.4 Fiserv, Inc. Revenue in Remote Mobile Payment Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Fiserv, Inc. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

