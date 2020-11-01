Global Water Treatment Technology Market Forecast 2020-2026|Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook Danaher Corporation, Kemira, Honeywell International

The report titled Global Water Treatment Technology Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Treatment Technology market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Treatment Technology market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Treatment Technology market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Treatment Technology market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Treatment Technology report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Treatment Technology report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Treatment Technology market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Treatment Technology market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Treatment Technology market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Treatment Technology market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Treatment Technology market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned In the Report Are: The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Kemira, Honeywell International, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Best Water Technology AG, Pentair, Flowserve Corporation, Nalco, Grundfos, Ashland Hercules, KITZ Corporation, Kirloskar Ebara, ITT Corporation, Emerson, Dresser

Market Segmentation by Product: Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Electro-dialysis, Gas Separation



Market Segmentation by Application: , Power & Energy, Construction, Agriculture, Chemicals, Mining & Minerals, Municipal, Other



The Water Treatment Technology Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Treatment Technology market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Treatment Technology market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Treatment Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Treatment Technology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Treatment Technology market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Treatment Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Treatment Technology market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Reverse Osmosis

1.2.3 Ultrafiltration

1.2.4 Microfiltration

1.2.5 Electro-dialysis

1.2.6 Gas Separation

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Power & Energy

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Mining & Minerals

1.3.7 Municipal

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Water Treatment Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Water Treatment Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Water Treatment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Water Treatment Technology Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Water Treatment Technology Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water Treatment Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Water Treatment Technology Revenue

3.4 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Water Treatment Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Treatment Technology Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Water Treatment Technology Area Served

3.6 Key Players Water Treatment Technology Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Water Treatment Technology Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Water Treatment Technology Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water Treatment Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Water Treatment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Water Treatment Technology Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water Treatment Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Water Treatment Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Water Treatment Technology Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Water Treatment Technology Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Water Treatment Technology Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Water Treatment Technology Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Technology Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Water Treatment Technology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 The 3M Company

11.1.1 The 3M Company Company Details

11.1.2 The 3M Company Business Overview

11.1.3 The 3M Company Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.1.4 The 3M Company Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 The 3M Company Recent Development

11.2 Danaher Corporation

11.2.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Danaher Corporation Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.2.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

11.3 Kemira

11.3.1 Kemira Company Details

11.3.2 Kemira Business Overview

11.3.3 Kemira Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.3.4 Kemira Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Kemira Recent Development

11.4 Honeywell International

11.4.1 Honeywell International Company Details

11.4.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

11.4.3 Honeywell International Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.4.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

11.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation

11.5.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.5.4 Calgon Carbon Corporation Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Best Water Technology AG

11.6.1 Best Water Technology AG Company Details

11.6.2 Best Water Technology AG Business Overview

11.6.3 Best Water Technology AG Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.6.4 Best Water Technology AG Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Best Water Technology AG Recent Development

11.7 Pentair

11.7.1 Pentair Company Details

11.7.2 Pentair Business Overview

11.7.3 Pentair Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.7.4 Pentair Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Pentair Recent Development

11.8 Flowserve Corporation

11.8.1 Flowserve Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Flowserve Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Flowserve Corporation Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.8.4 Flowserve Corporation Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Nalco

11.9.1 Nalco Company Details

11.9.2 Nalco Business Overview

11.9.3 Nalco Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.9.4 Nalco Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nalco Recent Development

11.10 Grundfos

11.10.1 Grundfos Company Details

11.10.2 Grundfos Business Overview

11.10.3 Grundfos Water Treatment Technology Introduction

11.10.4 Grundfos Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Grundfos Recent Development

11.11 Ashland Hercules

10.11.1 Ashland Hercules Company Details

10.11.2 Ashland Hercules Business Overview

10.11.3 Ashland Hercules Water Treatment Technology Introduction

10.11.4 Ashland Hercules Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Ashland Hercules Recent Development

11.12 KITZ Corporation

10.12.1 KITZ Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 KITZ Corporation Business Overview

10.12.3 KITZ Corporation Water Treatment Technology Introduction

10.12.4 KITZ Corporation Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 KITZ Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Kirloskar Ebara

10.13.1 Kirloskar Ebara Company Details

10.13.2 Kirloskar Ebara Business Overview

10.13.3 Kirloskar Ebara Water Treatment Technology Introduction

10.13.4 Kirloskar Ebara Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Kirloskar Ebara Recent Development

11.14 ITT Corporation

10.14.1 ITT Corporation Company Details

10.14.2 ITT Corporation Business Overview

10.14.3 ITT Corporation Water Treatment Technology Introduction

10.14.4 ITT Corporation Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 ITT Corporation Recent Development

11.15 Emerson

10.15.1 Emerson Company Details

10.15.2 Emerson Business Overview

10.15.3 Emerson Water Treatment Technology Introduction

10.15.4 Emerson Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Emerson Recent Development

11.16 Dresser

10.16.1 Dresser Company Details

10.16.2 Dresser Business Overview

10.16.3 Dresser Water Treatment Technology Introduction

10.16.4 Dresser Revenue in Water Treatment Technology Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Dresser Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

