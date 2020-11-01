Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Forecast 2020-2026|Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market.

Market Segment by Product Type: On-Premises Enterprise Social Software, On-Demand (Saas) Enterprise Social Software

Market Segment by Application: , Small Businesses (0-99), Medium Businesses (100-999), Enterprises (1000-9999), Large Enterprises (1000+)



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market.

Companies/Manufacturers Covered In The Report:

IBM, Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, Salesforce, Tibco Software, Facebook Workplace, Jive Software, Autodesk, SAP, Interact Intranet, Zimbra, Broadvision, Google, Opentext Corp, Sitrion, Atlassian, Drupal, BA Insight, Huddle

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Enterprise Social Software (ESS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 On-Premises Enterprise Social Software

1.2.3 On-Demand (Saas) Enterprise Social Software

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Small Businesses (0-99)

1.3.3 Medium Businesses (100-999)

1.3.4 Enterprises (1000-9999)

1.3.5 Large Enterprises (1000+)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Revenue

3.4 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.2.3 Microsoft Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.3 Cisco

11.3.1 Cisco Company Details

11.3.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.3.3 Cisco Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Oracle Company Details

11.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.4.3 Oracle Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.5 Salesforce

11.5.1 Salesforce Company Details

11.5.2 Salesforce Business Overview

11.5.3 Salesforce Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development

11.6 Tibco Software

11.6.1 Tibco Software Company Details

11.6.2 Tibco Software Business Overview

11.6.3 Tibco Software Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.6.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

11.7 Facebook Workplace

11.7.1 Facebook Workplace Company Details

11.7.2 Facebook Workplace Business Overview

11.7.3 Facebook Workplace Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.7.4 Facebook Workplace Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Facebook Workplace Recent Development

11.8 Jive Software

11.8.1 Jive Software Company Details

11.8.2 Jive Software Business Overview

11.8.3 Jive Software Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.8.4 Jive Software Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Jive Software Recent Development

11.9 Autodesk

11.9.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.9.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.9.3 Autodesk Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.9.4 Autodesk Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Autodesk Recent Development

11.10 SAP

11.10.1 SAP Company Details

11.10.2 SAP Business Overview

11.10.3 SAP Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

11.10.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 SAP Recent Development

11.11 Interact Intranet

10.11.1 Interact Intranet Company Details

10.11.2 Interact Intranet Business Overview

10.11.3 Interact Intranet Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.11.4 Interact Intranet Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Interact Intranet Recent Development

11.12 Zimbra

10.12.1 Zimbra Company Details

10.12.2 Zimbra Business Overview

10.12.3 Zimbra Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.12.4 Zimbra Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Zimbra Recent Development

11.13 Broadvision

10.13.1 Broadvision Company Details

10.13.2 Broadvision Business Overview

10.13.3 Broadvision Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.13.4 Broadvision Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Broadvision Recent Development

11.14 Google

10.14.1 Google Company Details

10.14.2 Google Business Overview

10.14.3 Google Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.14.4 Google Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Google Recent Development

11.15 Opentext Corp

10.15.1 Opentext Corp Company Details

10.15.2 Opentext Corp Business Overview

10.15.3 Opentext Corp Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.15.4 Opentext Corp Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Opentext Corp Recent Development

11.16 Sitrion

10.16.1 Sitrion Company Details

10.16.2 Sitrion Business Overview

10.16.3 Sitrion Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.16.4 Sitrion Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Sitrion Recent Development

11.17 Atlassian

10.17.1 Atlassian Company Details

10.17.2 Atlassian Business Overview

10.17.3 Atlassian Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.17.4 Atlassian Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Atlassian Recent Development

11.18 Drupal

10.18.1 Drupal Company Details

10.18.2 Drupal Business Overview

10.18.3 Drupal Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.18.4 Drupal Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Drupal Recent Development

11.19 BA Insight

10.19.1 BA Insight Company Details

10.19.2 BA Insight Business Overview

10.19.3 BA Insight Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.19.4 BA Insight Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 BA Insight Recent Development

11.20 Huddle

10.20.1 Huddle Company Details

10.20.2 Huddle Business Overview

10.20.3 Huddle Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Introduction

10.20.4 Huddle Revenue in Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Huddle Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

