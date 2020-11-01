China Desiccants Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the China Desiccants market.

The term Desiccants refers to materials or products which are hygroscopic in nature. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings. By absorbing moisture, they reduce humidity and thus, help prevent goods from getting damaged by moisture. Desiccants work by absorbing moisture and trapping it within surfaces or capillaries without changing the water characteristics – this is called physical absorption. On the other hand, some desiccants absorb moisture and react with it to form another mixture – this is called chemical absorption. Physical absorption of moisture is reversible, whereas, chemical absorption is irreversible. Generally, silica gel, zeolites and other such types of desiccants work through physical absorption and desiccants such as calcium chloride, magnesium sulphate and others work through chemical absorption. Desiccants play a vital role in shipping food and pharmaceuticals products by absorbing moisture and maintaining controlled environment to ensure the quality of products throughout the period of transportation. Moreover, desiccants are used in the manufacturing insulated windows, to prevent moisture condensation on the panes. Desiccants such as zeolites are used as drying components in air conditioning systems to maintain the efficiency of refrigerant. Desiccants are also used in some chemical reactions, such as those where water must be removed from solvents such as in Grignard reaction, where zeolites are used as a drying agents.

This unique moisture absorption ability of desiccants makes it suitable for a variety of applications where water presence/ moisture can cause damage to the products, such as in electronics, food, pharmaceutical and clothing industries. Increasing use of desiccants in the packaging industry, especially for food and pharmaceutical products, and in the transportation industry is the major driving factor for the growth of the desiccants market. Manufacturers operating in electronic industry are making every effort to reduce moisture effect on electronic products, which will eventually lead to increased demand for desiccants in near future. Moreover, rising use of desiccants in the chemical industry and in air conditioning systems is also likely to boost the desiccants market growth. Chemical absorption is, in general, more effective than physical absorption.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Desiccants Market

The China Desiccants market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

China Desiccants Scope and Market Size

Desiccants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Desiccants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Desiccants market is segmented into

Physical Absorption

Chemical Absorption

Segment by Application, the Desiccants market is segmented into

Electronics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Packing

Air & Gas Drying

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Desiccants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Desiccants market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Desiccants Market Share Analysis

Desiccants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Desiccants business, the date to enter into the Desiccants market, Desiccants product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Porocel

The Dow Chemical

INEOS

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Hengye Molecular Sieve

Qingdao Makll

Zeotec Adsorbents

Desicca Chemicals’

