Global Counter UAV Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Counter UAV Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Counter UAV market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Counter-drone technology, also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircraft. As concerns grow around the potential security threats drones may pose to both civilian and military entities, a new market for counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging. To date, we have found at least 235 counter-drone products either on the market or under active development. This report provides background on the growing demand for C-UAS technology, describes how the technology works, presents our database of known C-UAS systems from around the globe, and explains some of the challenges surrounding counter-drone technology use.

Counter UAV industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 39.61% of the total value of global Counter UAV in 2015. Lockheed Martin is the world leading manufacturer in global Counter UAV market with the market share of 5.07% in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Counter UAV Market

The global Counter UAV market size is projected to reach US$ 2459.9 million by 2026, from US$ 591 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2026.

The global Counter UAV market size is projected to reach US$ 2459.9 million by 2026, from US$ 591 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Counter UAV Scope and Segment

The global Counter UAV market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Counter UAV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country),

by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

by Type, the market is primarily split into

Ground-based C-UAV

Hand-held C-UAV

UAV-based C-UAV

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Civil

Military

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

The Counter UAV key players in this market include:

SRC

Lockheed Martin

Thales

Boeing

Airbus Defence and Space

Dedrone

Northrop Grumman

DroneShield

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance

Aaronia AG

Chess Dynamics

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

