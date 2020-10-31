Global Contrast Medium Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Contrast Medium market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview:

Contrast Medium (or contrast agents) is a substance used to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body in medical imaging. Contrast agents absorb or alter external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which is different from radiopharmaceuticals, which emit radiation themselves. Contrast Medium enhance the radiodensity in a target tissue or structure.

Contrast agents are commonly used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and the gastrointestinal tract.

Several types of Contrast Medium are in use in medical imaging and they can roughly be classified based on the imaging modalities where they are used. Most common contrast agents work based on X-ray attenuation and magnetic resonance signal enhancement.

In the report, one unit refers to 1 ml, 1 pills or 1 bag.

The global Contrast Medium market size is projected to reach US$ 7238.1 million by 2026, from US$ 5526.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

The global Contrast Medium market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Contrast Medium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Market competition is intense. GE, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Contrast Medium market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Contrast Medium market are:

GE

Bayer

Bracco Imaging

Guerbet Group

Hengrui Medicine

Lantheus

YRPG

BeiLu Pharma

Philips

Siemens

Segment by Type

X-ray & CT Contrast Medium

MRI Contrast Medium

Ultrasound Contrast Medium

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Contrast Medium market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Contrast Medium market.

¢ The market share of the global Contrast Medium market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Contrast Medium market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Contrast Medium market.

