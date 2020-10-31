Japan Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Japan Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics market.

Colorectal cancer (CRC), also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer, is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum (parts of the large intestine). A cancer is the abnormal growth of cells that have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body. Signs and symptoms may include blood in the stool, a change in bowel movements, weight loss, and feeling tired all the time

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market

The Japan Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics market size is projected to reach US$ 17070 million by 2026, from US$ 12780 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Breakdown Data by Type

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Clinic

Research institutions

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Colorectal Cancer

The following players are covered in this report:

Taiho Pharma

Merck KGaA

Amgen

Takeda

Roche

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Regeneron

Bayer

Onyx

Bristol-Myers Squib

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Array BioPharma

Hutchison MediPharma

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiangsu Chia-Tai Tianqing

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

