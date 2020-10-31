Global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview:

Cold rolling is used to further treat hot rolled steel sheet to increase its strength and its strength-to-weight ratio and enable it to hold tighter tolerances during fabricating and machining. In addition, cold rolling is used to smooth and finish the surface of hot rolled steel. The processes used to improve the surface finish and to size the cold rolled sheet more precisely include chemical or mechanical descaling and cold rolling or polishing. It also increases its strength and hardness because it is performed at room temperature and below the recrystallization temperature.

The global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market size is projected to reach US$ 24400 million by 2026, from US$ 20550 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

The global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

For regions, Asia, especially China, is the largest production and consumption region, followed by Europe and US. Japan and Korea also play important rule in the market, large quantity of Cold rolled silicon steel is exported to the world every year. This situation will not change in the short term. The production of cold rolled silicon steel, shows a high concentration, moreover and the core technology of production process held in several giant companies.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market are:

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ArcelorMittal

Shougang Group

Hyundai Steel

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

China Steel Corporation (CSC)

Shagang Group

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Maanshan Steel

ThyssenKrupp

JSW Steel Ltd

Valin Steel Group

Segment by Type

Oriented Silicon Steel

Non-oriented Silicon Steel

Segment by Application

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market.

¢ The market share of the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Cold Rolled Silicon Steel market.’

