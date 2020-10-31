Natural Language Processing Market Outlook To 2027 Top Leading Players are IBM, Microsoft, Google, AWS, Facebook, Apple, Intel, SAS Institute, Baidu

The Global NLP is a computer science and artificial intelligence field, which is used for interaction between human and computer languages. It provides the capability of understanding human-level language and later converting it into machine level language. Increasing demand for advanced customer experience, a rising number of choices in the application, increasing use of smart devices, is expected to drive the growth of the natural language processing market. Increasing investments in the healthcare sectors, rising placement of the cloud-based, and web business applications with growing machine-to-machine technologies are additionally fueling the growth of the natural language processing market.

Global Natural Language Processing Market Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Major Players In Natural Language Processing Market:

1. IBM

2. Microsoft

3. Google

4. AWS

5. Facebook

6. Apple

7. Intel

8. SAS Institute

9. Baidu

10. Inbenta Technologies

The increasing use of smart devices growth in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and NLP-based applications to improve customer service, increase in technological investments in the healthcare industry are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high-cost installation process has been hampering the growth of the natural language processing market. Rising demand for natural language processing towards customer care centers and reduced operational costs are some other factors driving the overall growth of the natural language processing market.

