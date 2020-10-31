Dispersants Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Dispersants Market: Definition and Introduction

A dispersant is also known as a dispersing agent or plasticizer. It is generally in the form of a colloid used to improve the separation of particles and to prevent them from settling and clumping. Dispersants are a combination of different chemicals such as polycarboxylates, acrylic acid, and lignosulfates. They have strong adaptability to liquid surfaces, and also have the ability to lower the viscosity of aqueous substances, which further helps in retaining solid substances. Dispersants have the chemical property to spread on an oil surface, which further helps in the breaking of the molecules of oil into smaller particles which aids in rapidly mixing with water.

The market of dispersants is increasing rapidly, owing to their numerous application in various industries such as automotive, oil & gas, paints & coatings, and paper & pulp. Modern dispersants are biodegradable, consisting of materials that are less toxic, and thus used in detergents, cosmetics, and soaps for household work.

Dispersants Market: Market Dynamics

Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for dispersants in oil & gas industries are two of the key factors that are estimated to boost the growth of the global dispersants market. Increase in oil & gas drilling and exploration activities are expected to propel the demand for dispersants for the breakage of oil during spills into simple molecules, so that the oil easily dissolves in water. However, dispersants being used in the oil & gas industry negatively affect marine life, a factor that is expected to limit their demand in the near future.

Advancements in technology help in the development of biodegradable and non-toxic dispersants, which can fuel the growth of the global dispersants market. Moreover, growth in population coupled with increasing urbanization fuel the growth of commercial and residential construction. As such, increase in construction activities and changing living standards of people are estimated to propel the demand for new high rise buildings. This factor is projected to fuel the growth of global dispersants market. Nowadays, the demand for dispersants is also increasing due to new advancements such as paraffin- and asphalting-based dispersants that are being introduced, which allow uninterrupted flow of water through pipes.

Dispersants Market: Segmentation

The global dispersants market can be segmented on the basis of form, generation, grade, and end-use industry, as mentioned below:

On the basis of form, the global dispersants market can be segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of end-use industry, the global dispersants market can be segmented as:

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Oil & Gas

On the basis of generation, the global dispersants market can be segmented as:

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

On the basis of grade, global dispersants market can be segmented as:

Low Molecular

High Molecular

Polyacrylates

Dispersants Market: Regional Outlook

Global dispersants market is segmented inti key geographies including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The market for dispersants is growing rapidly in North America, owing to the growing construction industry, and increase in oil and gas exploration activities. Additionally, chemicals industry continues to benefit from the development of the oil & gas industry, due to which, there arise the increased demand for dispersants. The dispersants market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a relatively high rate, owing to increasing government investments towards infrastructure development and increasing pace of construction of new commercial and residential buildings. Asia pacific is estimated to hold prominent share in the dispersants market over the forecast period. In Europe, Western Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the market, due to the high demand for dispersants in the region, as they are widely consumed in the paints and coating industry. In Europe, demand for paints and coatings is increasing with healthy growth rate, which in turn accelerate the growth of dispersants market over the assessment period.

Dispersants Market: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global dispersants market identified across the value chain include:-

Dow Chemicals (U.S.)

BASF (Germany)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

ECOLAB Deutschland (Germany)

Arkema Group (France)

Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

The Dispersants market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.