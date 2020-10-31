Chlorine Trifluoride Market Competitive Landscape and Application Development Analysis to 2029

Chlorine trifluoride gas is used as a component in rocket fuels, in the nuclear reactor fuel processing, in etching and plasma-less cleaning operations in the semiconductor industry, and many other industrial applications. Besides, chlorine trifluoride also converts many metal oxides to oxygen difluoride or oxygen and metal halides. Along with this, one of the primary application of the chlorine trifluoride is to produce uranium hexafluoride, as a part of nuclear reactor fuel treating and reusing by the fluorination of uranium metal.

Nowadays, nuclear power is one of the prominent sources of energy production across many regions. Demand from nuclear power sector is projected to provide impetus for chlorine trifluoride market growth across the globe.

Chlorine trifluoride Market: Dynamics

The substantial growth of the key end-use industries is expected to be one of the prime factor for chlorine trifluoride market growth during the forecast period. Chlorine trifluoride is extensively used in the semiconductor industry for the application of cleaning chemical vapor deposition chambers. Chlorine trifluoride has the advantages that it can remove solid residues from the wall of the chamber without disassembling chambers. The application of chlorine trifluoride also allows cleaning to be accomplished at relatively low temperatures. Such advantages of its use in the semiconductor industry have built a good track for the robust growth of the chlorine trifluoride market across the globe.

Moreover, technological advancement and continuous innovations in the aerospace industry are expected to attributing towards the evolution of chlorine trifluoride gas application in rocket propellant fuel across those regions, where the aerospace industry is well-established. Also, the use of chlorine trifluoride in many military applications is anticipated to push to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

However, chlorine trifluoride gas is highly reactive and toxic. It can be oxidizing itself and making an extremely effective explosive. For instance, numerous stiff regulations and standards to use chlorine trifluoride gas, as well as illegal use, is prohibited by various governments of different regions are projected to hampering the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Chlorine Trifluoride Market: Segmentation

Global chlorine trifluoride market can be segmented on the basis of grade, end-use, and region.

On the basis of grade, the chlorine trifluoride market is segmented into:

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of end-use, the chlorine trifluoride market is segmented into:

Semiconductor Industry

Rocket Propellant

Military

Nuclear Power

Others

Chlorine Trifluoride Market: Regional outlook

From the regional perspective, the Asia Pacific is estimated to account for dominating share in the global chlorine trifluoride market and register substantial growth in the coming years. Several growth factors such as end-use industries evolution, technological development, a hefty investment in research and development across that region are expected to contributing to robust market growth in the coming years. Moreover, North America followed by Europe is projected to witness prominent growth in the global chlorine trifluoride market in the near future.

The numerous factors pushing chlorine trifluoride market growth are; the well-established aerospace industry, innovations, and development in the semiconductor industry, and strengthening military of those regions through new technology and advanced weapons, among others. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness relatively moderate growth in the global chlorine trifluoride market in the coming years.

Chlorine Trifluoride Market: Market participants

