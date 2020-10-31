Aqueous Film Forming Foam(Afff) Market By Type, By Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2029

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market: Introduction

In the 1980s, there were two types of firefighting foams which were developed for fighting wildfires such as class A, and Class B. Class B firefighting foams have been designed to effectively extinguish combustible and flammable liquid and gases: petroleum gases, oils, and greases, etc. Class B foam is a type of synthetic foam including an alcohol-resistant aqueous film forming foam (AR-AFFF), protein foams, and aqueous film forming foam (AFFF).

Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) is based on synthetic surfactants. These are water and hydrocarbon-based surfactants such as fluorosurfactant, and sodium alkyl sulfate. Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) is used in 1%, 3%, and 6% concentration. The number represents the percentage of foam concentration mixed with water. These concentrations of the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) formulated by numerous types of synthetic materials such as solvents, synthetic foaming agents, salts, and foam stabilizers, among others.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30886

Moreover, aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) is directly applied to the flammable liquid fires by using aspirating and non-aspirating discharge devices. It required very low amount of energy to expand the foam solution to expanded foam mass. Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) is a highly effective foam intended for fighting highly hazardous flammable liquid fires.

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market: Dynamics

The global sales of the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) is predominantly driven by its growing adoption across various industries compared to other firefighting systems. Substantial growth of fire safety measures and equipment spending in various industries such as chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, and military, among others is projected to impact the demand for aqueous film forming foam (AFFF).

Moreover, various government initiatives, rules, and policies to have firefighters and fire extinguisher in municipal services and commercial sector is also projected to lay the path for robust aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) is widely used in the United States Military, which creates opportunities for many US based and international companies.

However, various environmental and human health-related concerns owing to the discharge of solution reaching drinking water sources have been reported due to the toxicity of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF). In the US, 3M voluntarily shut down the production of PFOS based aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) in the year 2002. Besides, various federal regulations are adversely affecting the sale and use of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) during the forecast period.

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market: Segmentation

Global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) market is segmented into:

AFFF 1%

AFFF 3%

AFFF 6%

On the basis of application, the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) market is segmented into:

Military

Chemical and Petrochemical Plant

Tank Farms

Airports

Municipal services

Merchant Operations

Others

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market: Regional outlook

From the regional viewpoint, North America is estimated to account for a prominent market share in the global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) market, owing to significant use for military application. In the past few years, the vast majority of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) was sold in the United States for military applications, and the same trend will follow in the next few years. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register robust growth in terms of demand for aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) in the coming years. Growing awareness about fire safety and government initiatives to keep firefighters necessary in municipal services are likely to drive sales of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) in the near future.

The sales of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) in Europe are comparatively lower as compared to other regions, owing to strict regulations. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East & Africa aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) market are expected to grow with a healthy growth rate due to the evolution of technologies and innovations across various industries. Along with this, the strong presence of the oil and gas industry in the Middle East region is also projected to contribute to aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) market growth during the forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30886

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market: Market participants

Some of the key market participants identified in the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) market are as follows: