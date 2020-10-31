Zinc Chloride Market Business Opportunities to Reviewed in New Report by 2028

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worldwide demand for zinc chloride is expected to grow rapidly, owing to its wide application in manufacturing batteries, increasing use as coagulant in textile dyes and treating dry sludge generation, and increasing use of zinc chloride as catalyst in various industries. The zinc chloride market is projected to reach US$ 426.4 million by the end of 2028, according to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR).

