The industrial nailers market is likely to surpass US$ 1 billion through the forecast period. Manufacturers and key players are regularly focussing on expanding sales opportunities in the market which will expand in terms of value and revenue, thereby, paving a path for opportunities. Tough competition between players and limited application of resources can act as key restraints in the market.

“Product innovation and price competitiveness plays a key role in shaping the market scenario. The escalating need in commercial sectors and rising needs for urban lifestyle is likely to drive the market growth in near future. Developing economies drive the market more than the developed ones owing to greater needs,” says the FMI Analyst.

Industrial Nailers Market – Key Highlights

Industrial Nailers market is likely to create an incremental opportunity of value surpassing US$ 1 billion by 2030.

The global market is expected to grow at a rapid pace, North America to present lucrative opportunities of US$ 128.4 million in the upcoming years.

On the basis of end-use, automotive segment accounts for maximum revenue share.

Coil nailers market accounts for 20% of the total industrial nailers market.

Industrial Nailers Market – Driving Factors

Due to rising population and their urban housing needs or the need in millwork, furniture market is expanding globally.

High demand in commercial construction industry, developing economies, infrastructure projects drives the market to a great extent.

Rapid industrialization, urbanization and well-established construction, heightened furniture sales is paving tracks for market expansion.

Owing to the advantages of it in car interiors like car frame or leather, manufacturers are depending more on it.

Industrial Nailers Market – Key Restraints

Rising rate of severe injuries can hamper the growth of nail gun market.

Incompatibility results in limited application of resources which hinders market growth.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Strict lockdown and social distancing is likely to reduce the production and demand for industrial nailers will remain sluggish due to reduced construction and minimum human contact. Key producers and players are likely to improve their strategies by working on product innovation for marking a better footprint in the market. Reduced demand for pneumatic, cordless and gas powered industrial nailers has affected the industry negatively.

