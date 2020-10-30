The Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Treatment market to exhilarate from 2017 to 2025

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder are the group of conditions occurring in new born with a wide range of disabilities. The fetal alcohol syndrome include difference in face appearance, low body weight, low intelligence, short height, small head size and visual & hearing problems. The conditions of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder occurs when the mother is habituated to alcohol during pregnancy. Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is an assembly of conditions that include fetal alcohol syndrome, partial fetal alcohol syndrome (pFAS), alcohol-related birth defects (ARBDs), and alcohol-related neurodevelopmental disorder (ARND). These are the kind of disabilities a child may be born with. A baby receives its nourishment in mother’s womb through mother’s bloodstream. When a pregnant women drinks alcohol, it goes though baby that eventually poisons the growing fetus. The harm to the baby, depends on the harm done to that part of the body which is developing at the time. Brain develops continuously so it is more prone to get damaged; other organs such as heart, eyes, and kidney are developed in first three months, and is subsequently damaged if mother drinks in that period of time. In addition to it, in later months alcohol slows down the fetus growth.

The treatment for the fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is not known but the preventive measure includes home treatment, medical care including occupational therapy, speech language pathology, physical and mental healthcare, medical treatment to lessen the symptoms, counselling and other healing practices. Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder can be avoided by less or no consumption of alcohol during pregnancy.

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder treatment market is an evolving market owing to the gradual change in the lifestyle and increased alcohol consumption by pregnant women, eventually increasing the incidence rate of the disorder. The awareness program for inhibition of disabilities due to alcohol consumption is propelling the treatment market of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Several initiatives reserved for the treatment of children having mental & behavioral disorders or other gene abnormalities and aids to live a normal life are few of the factors which drive the global market growth of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder treatment. The lack in capability to recognize this syndrome, incurability of disorder in most cases, less social and financial support are some factors that restrain the growth of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder treatment market over the globe.

The Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder treatment market is classified on the basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Segmentation by Drug Type

Antidepressants

Stimulants

Neuroleptics

Antianxiety Drugs

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

E-Commerce

The global treatment market of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is largely based on medical treatment to reduce the action of known symptom and hinder its further growth. Accordingly, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type as antidepressant, stimulants, neuroleptics and antianxiety drugs and on the basis of distribution channel as hospital and retail pharmacies, drug store and online sales.

Geographically, the fetal alcohol spectrum disorder treatment market has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market because of increased diversity in the lifestyle and more average consumption rate of alcohol by pregnant women that increases the incidence rate of the disorder, eventually triggering the treatment market. The availability of reimbursement scenario also facilitates the market of North America. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share in the fetal alcohol spectrum disorder treatment market. The market in Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern countries is considered to be the growing segments due to the continuous increase in the number of incidence and also improvement in healthcare sectors. The awareness programs conducted by various health organizations also contributes to the overall growth of the market in these regions.

Some major key players leading the global market of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder treatment are Forest Laboratories, Wyeth, Amneal Pharms NY, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Schering-Plough and Pfizer.

