Rayon Market to witness high growth by 2026 |Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook by Top Competitors: | Aditya Birla Group, Kalheim Fibres, Lenzing AG

The report titled Global Rayon Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rayon market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rayon market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rayon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rayon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rayon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rayon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rayon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rayon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rayon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rayon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rayon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Aditya Birla Group, Kalheim Fibres, Lenzing AG, Celanese, Century Rayon, Daicel, Eastman Chemical, Formosa Chemical & Fibres, Glanzstoff, Mitsubishi Rayon

Market Segmentation by Product: Viscose Staple Fiber

Viscose Filament Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: Apparel

Home Furnishings

Industrial Use

Other



The Rayon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rayon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rayon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rayon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rayon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rayon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rayon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rayon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rayon Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Rayon Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rayon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Viscose Staple Fiber

1.4.3 Viscose Filament Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rayon Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Apparel

1.5.3 Home Furnishings

1.5.4 Industrial Use

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rayon Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rayon Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rayon Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Rayon, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Rayon Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Rayon Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Rayon Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Rayon Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rayon Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Rayon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Rayon Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rayon Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Rayon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rayon Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rayon Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Rayon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Rayon Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Rayon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rayon Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rayon Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rayon Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rayon Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rayon Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rayon Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Rayon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Rayon Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rayon Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rayon Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Rayon Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rayon Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rayon Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rayon Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rayon Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Rayon Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Rayon Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rayon Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rayon Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rayon Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rayon by Country

6.1.1 North America Rayon Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Rayon Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rayon by Country

7.1.1 Europe Rayon Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Rayon Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rayon by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rayon Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rayon Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rayon by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Rayon Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Rayon Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rayon by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rayon Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rayon Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aditya Birla Group

11.1.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Aditya Birla Group Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Aditya Birla Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Aditya Birla Group Rayon Products Offered

11.1.5 Aditya Birla Group Related Developments

11.2 Kalheim Fibres

11.2.1 Kalheim Fibres Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kalheim Fibres Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Kalheim Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kalheim Fibres Rayon Products Offered

11.2.5 Kalheim Fibres Related Developments

11.3 Lenzing AG

11.3.1 Lenzing AG Corporation Information

11.3.2 Lenzing AG Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Lenzing AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Lenzing AG Rayon Products Offered

11.3.5 Lenzing AG Related Developments

11.4 Celanese

11.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

11.4.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Celanese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Celanese Rayon Products Offered

11.4.5 Celanese Related Developments

11.5 Century Rayon

11.5.1 Century Rayon Corporation Information

11.5.2 Century Rayon Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Century Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Century Rayon Rayon Products Offered

11.5.5 Century Rayon Related Developments

11.6 Daicel

11.6.1 Daicel Corporation Information

11.6.2 Daicel Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Daicel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Daicel Rayon Products Offered

11.6.5 Daicel Related Developments

11.7 Eastman Chemical

11.7.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Eastman Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Eastman Chemical Rayon Products Offered

11.7.5 Eastman Chemical Related Developments

11.8 Formosa Chemical & Fibres

11.8.1 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Corporation Information

11.8.2 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Rayon Products Offered

11.8.5 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Related Developments

11.9 Glanzstoff

11.9.1 Glanzstoff Corporation Information

11.9.2 Glanzstoff Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Glanzstoff Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Glanzstoff Rayon Products Offered

11.9.5 Glanzstoff Related Developments

11.10 Mitsubishi Rayon

11.10.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Rayon Products Offered

11.10.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Rayon Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Rayon Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Rayon Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Rayon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Rayon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Rayon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Rayon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Rayon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Rayon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Rayon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Rayon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Rayon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Rayon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Rayon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Rayon Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Rayon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Rayon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Rayon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Rayon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Rayon Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Rayon Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Rayon Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Rayon Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rayon Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rayon Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

