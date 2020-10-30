LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market.

Market Segment by Product Type: Standard API, High Potency API

Market Segment by Application: Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market.

Companies/Manufacturers Covered In The Report:

Johnson Matthey, Siegfried Holding AG, Pfizer, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG,, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Bachem Holding AG, PCAS, Patheon N.V., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, BASF SE, Catalent Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Cambrex Corporation, GILEAD Science Inc.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Standard API

1.4.3 High Potency API

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.5.3 Respiratory Disorders

1.5.4 Infectious Diseases

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Johnson Matthey

12.1.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johnson Matthey Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Johnson Matthey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Johnson Matthey Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.1.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

12.2 Siegfried Holding AG

12.2.1 Siegfried Holding AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siegfried Holding AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siegfried Holding AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Siegfried Holding AG Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.2.5 Siegfried Holding AG Recent Development

12.3 Pfizer

12.3.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pfizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Pfizer Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.3.5 Pfizer Recent Development

12.4 Sanofi S.A.

12.4.1 Sanofi S.A. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sanofi S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sanofi S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sanofi S.A. Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.4.5 Sanofi S.A. Recent Development

12.5 Novartis AG,

12.5.1 Novartis AG, Corporation Information

12.5.2 Novartis AG, Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Novartis AG, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Novartis AG, Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.5.5 Novartis AG, Recent Development

12.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb

12.6.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.6.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

12.7 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

12.7.1 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.7.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Recent Development

12.8 GlaxoSmithKline

12.8.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

12.8.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GlaxoSmithKline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 GlaxoSmithKline Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.8.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

12.9 Albany Molecular Research Inc.

12.9.1 Albany Molecular Research Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Albany Molecular Research Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Albany Molecular Research Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Albany Molecular Research Inc. Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.9.5 Albany Molecular Research Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Bachem Holding AG

12.10.1 Bachem Holding AG Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bachem Holding AG Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Bachem Holding AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Bachem Holding AG Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Products Offered

12.10.5 Bachem Holding AG Recent Development

12.12 Patheon N.V.

12.12.1 Patheon N.V. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Patheon N.V. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Patheon N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Patheon N.V. Products Offered

12.12.5 Patheon N.V. Recent Development

12.13 AstraZeneca

12.13.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

12.13.2 AstraZeneca Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 AstraZeneca Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 AstraZeneca Products Offered

12.13.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

12.14 Johnson & Johnson

12.14.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.14.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

12.14.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.15 Merck & Co

12.15.1 Merck & Co Corporation Information

12.15.2 Merck & Co Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Merck & Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Merck & Co Products Offered

12.15.5 Merck & Co Recent Development

12.16 BASF SE

12.16.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.16.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 BASF SE Products Offered

12.16.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.17 Catalent Inc.

12.17.1 Catalent Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Catalent Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Catalent Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Catalent Inc. Products Offered

12.17.5 Catalent Inc. Recent Development

12.18 Teva Pharmaceuticals

12.18.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

12.18.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

12.18.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.19 Roche

12.19.1 Roche Corporation Information

12.19.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Roche Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Roche Products Offered

12.19.5 Roche Recent Development

12.20 Cambrex Corporation

12.20.1 Cambrex Corporation Corporation Information

12.20.2 Cambrex Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Cambrex Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Cambrex Corporation Products Offered

12.20.5 Cambrex Corporation Recent Development

12.21 GILEAD Science Inc.

12.21.1 GILEAD Science Inc. Corporation Information

12.21.2 GILEAD Science Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 GILEAD Science Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 GILEAD Science Inc. Products Offered

12.21.5 GILEAD Science Inc. Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

