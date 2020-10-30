Parasol Market Overview by 2026-Integration of Latest Technologies into Existent Offerings to Industry Growth and Business Strategy | GAGGIO srl, Garden Art, GLATZ AG

“

The report titled Global Parasol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Parasol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parasol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Parasol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Parasol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Parasol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1916624/global-parasol-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Parasol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Parasol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Parasol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Parasol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Parasol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Parasol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GAGGIO srl, Garden Art, GLATZ AG, IASO, JANUS et Cie, MakMax (Taiyo), MANUTTI, MDT

Market Segmentation by Product: Automatic Parasol

Artistic Parasol

Personal Parasol

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Personal Use

Commercial



The Parasol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Parasol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Parasol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Parasol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Parasol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Parasol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Parasol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parasol market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1916624/global-parasol-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parasol Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Parasol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Parasol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automatic Parasol

1.4.3 Artistic Parasol

1.4.4 Personal Parasol

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Parasol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Personal Use

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Parasol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Parasol Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Parasol Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Parasol, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Parasol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Parasol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Parasol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Parasol Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Parasol Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Parasol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Parasol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Parasol Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Parasol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Parasol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parasol Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Parasol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Parasol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Parasol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Parasol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Parasol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Parasol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Parasol Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Parasol Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Parasol Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Parasol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Parasol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Parasol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Parasol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Parasol Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Parasol Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Parasol Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Parasol Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Parasol Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Parasol Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Parasol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Parasol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Parasol by Country

6.1.1 North America Parasol Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Parasol Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Parasol by Country

7.1.1 Europe Parasol Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Parasol Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Parasol by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Parasol Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Parasol Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Parasol by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Parasol Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Parasol Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Parasol by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Parasol Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Parasol Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Parasol Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GAGGIO srl

11.1.1 GAGGIO srl Corporation Information

11.1.2 GAGGIO srl Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 GAGGIO srl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 GAGGIO srl Parasol Products Offered

11.1.5 GAGGIO srl Related Developments

11.2 Garden Art

11.2.1 Garden Art Corporation Information

11.2.2 Garden Art Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Garden Art Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Garden Art Parasol Products Offered

11.2.5 Garden Art Related Developments

11.3 GLATZ AG

11.3.1 GLATZ AG Corporation Information

11.3.2 GLATZ AG Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 GLATZ AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 GLATZ AG Parasol Products Offered

11.3.5 GLATZ AG Related Developments

11.4 IASO

11.4.1 IASO Corporation Information

11.4.2 IASO Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 IASO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 IASO Parasol Products Offered

11.4.5 IASO Related Developments

11.5 JANUS et Cie

11.5.1 JANUS et Cie Corporation Information

11.5.2 JANUS et Cie Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 JANUS et Cie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 JANUS et Cie Parasol Products Offered

11.5.5 JANUS et Cie Related Developments

11.6 MakMax (Taiyo)

11.6.1 MakMax (Taiyo) Corporation Information

11.6.2 MakMax (Taiyo) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 MakMax (Taiyo) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 MakMax (Taiyo) Parasol Products Offered

11.6.5 MakMax (Taiyo) Related Developments

11.7 MANUTTI

11.7.1 MANUTTI Corporation Information

11.7.2 MANUTTI Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 MANUTTI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 MANUTTI Parasol Products Offered

11.7.5 MANUTTI Related Developments

11.8 MDT

11.8.1 MDT Corporation Information

11.8.2 MDT Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 MDT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 MDT Parasol Products Offered

11.8.5 MDT Related Developments

11.1 GAGGIO srl

11.1.1 GAGGIO srl Corporation Information

11.1.2 GAGGIO srl Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 GAGGIO srl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 GAGGIO srl Parasol Products Offered

11.1.5 GAGGIO srl Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Parasol Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Parasol Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Parasol Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Parasol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Parasol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Parasol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Parasol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Parasol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Parasol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Parasol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Parasol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Parasol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Parasol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Parasol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Parasol Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Parasol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Parasol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Parasol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Parasol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Parasol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Parasol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Parasol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Parasol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Parasol Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Parasol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”