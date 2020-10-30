Fiberglass Laminates Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Fiber-Tech, Brianza Plastica, An-Cor

“

The report titled Global Fiberglass Laminates Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass Laminates market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass Laminates market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass Laminates market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass Laminates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass Laminates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass Laminates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass Laminates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass Laminates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass Laminates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass Laminates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass Laminates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Fiber-Tech, Brianza Plastica, An-Cor, Exel Composites, Surendra Composites, Arrowhead Plastic, Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic, Heatex

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermosetting Plastic Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

Construction

Other



The Fiberglass Laminates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass Laminates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass Laminates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass Laminates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass Laminates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass Laminates market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass Laminates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass Laminates market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiberglass Laminates Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fiberglass Laminates Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermosetting Plastic Products

1.4.3 Thermoplastic Plastic Products

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Marine

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Fiberglass Laminates Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Fiberglass Laminates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiberglass Laminates Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Fiberglass Laminates Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fiberglass Laminates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fiberglass Laminates Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fiberglass Laminates Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fiberglass Laminates Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fiberglass Laminates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fiberglass Laminates Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fiberglass Laminates Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fiberglass Laminates Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Fiberglass Laminates by Country

6.1.1 North America Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fiberglass Laminates by Country

7.1.1 Europe Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Laminates by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Fiberglass Laminates by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Laminates by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Laminates Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Laminates Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Laminates Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Fiber-Tech

11.1.1 Fiber-Tech Corporation Information

11.1.2 Fiber-Tech Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Fiber-Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Fiber-Tech Fiberglass Laminates Products Offered

11.1.5 Fiber-Tech Related Developments

11.2 Brianza Plastica

11.2.1 Brianza Plastica Corporation Information

11.2.2 Brianza Plastica Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Brianza Plastica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Brianza Plastica Fiberglass Laminates Products Offered

11.2.5 Brianza Plastica Related Developments

11.3 An-Cor

11.3.1 An-Cor Corporation Information

11.3.2 An-Cor Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 An-Cor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 An-Cor Fiberglass Laminates Products Offered

11.3.5 An-Cor Related Developments

11.4 Exel Composites

11.4.1 Exel Composites Corporation Information

11.4.2 Exel Composites Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Exel Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Exel Composites Fiberglass Laminates Products Offered

11.4.5 Exel Composites Related Developments

11.5 Surendra Composites

11.5.1 Surendra Composites Corporation Information

11.5.2 Surendra Composites Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Surendra Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Surendra Composites Fiberglass Laminates Products Offered

11.5.5 Surendra Composites Related Developments

11.6 Arrowhead Plastic

11.6.1 Arrowhead Plastic Corporation Information

11.6.2 Arrowhead Plastic Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Arrowhead Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Arrowhead Plastic Fiberglass Laminates Products Offered

11.6.5 Arrowhead Plastic Related Developments

11.7 Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic

11.7.1 Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic Fiberglass Laminates Products Offered

11.7.5 Dynaglass Reinforced Plastic Related Developments

11.8 Heatex

11.8.1 Heatex Corporation Information

11.8.2 Heatex Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Heatex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Heatex Fiberglass Laminates Products Offered

11.8.5 Heatex Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Fiberglass Laminates Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Fiberglass Laminates Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Fiberglass Laminates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Fiberglass Laminates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Fiberglass Laminates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Fiberglass Laminates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Fiberglass Laminates Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Fiberglass Laminates Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Fiberglass Laminates Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fiberglass Laminates Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fiberglass Laminates Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

