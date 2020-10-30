Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

Predictive analytics used in the manufacturing industry are software and services that provides functionalities such as demand forecasting, machinery inspection & maintenance and others. The manufacturing industry benefits by deploying predictive analytics solutions on production and manufacturing data. The data is gathered from real-time production facilities and is analyzed to gain insights such as efficiency of operations depending upon speed and time. Furthermore, predictive analytics is widely used in the manufacturing industry for predictive maintenance functionality.

Some of the key players of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

The Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size

2.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue by Product

4.3 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Breakdown Data by End User

