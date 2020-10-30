Bubble Tea Market Size, Industry Growth by 2027 with Top Leaders Fokus, Gong Cha, Lollicup USA, Qbubble Troika J C

Bubble tea is also called as pearl milk tea or bubble milk tea. It is a Taiwanese based drink which was invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Bubble tea mainly contains tea leaves, flavors of milk and sugar. Toppins such as popping boba, fruit jelly, grass jelly, agar jelly, and puddings are added to enhance the flavor. The black pear tea and green pearl tea are the most popular category among the bubble tea. Bubble tea serves as a substitute for green tea, as it is highly cost-effective as compared to green tea. Most common flavors preferred by users in bubble tea includes chocolate, passion fruit, honeydew, taro, plum, lychee, strawberry, ginger, coffee, peach, and mango.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

–Boba box Limited

– Bubble Tea House Company

-CUPPO TEE COMPANY LIMITED

– Fokus Inc.

– Gong Cha

– Lollicup USA, Inc.

– Qbubble Troika J C Inc

– Sumo’s (M) Sdn Bhd

– Ten Ren’s Tea Time

– The Bubble Tea Company (PTY) LTD

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Bubble Tea Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the bubble tea market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient, flavors, distribution channel, and geography. The global bubble tea market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bubble tea market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bubble tea market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, flavors and distribution channel. On the basis of ingredient the global bubble tea market is segmented into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, white tea, and others. The bubble tea market on the basis of flavors is classified into original flavor, coffee, fruit, chocolate, and others. Likewise, by distribution channel the global bubble tea market is bifurcated into supermarket, convenience stores, online stores, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bubble tea market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bubble tea market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

