Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Growth Factors (2020-2027) | Global Analysis and Future Scope – VMware, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Fujitsu

This Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market report highlights key market dynamics of ICT industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The report is a useful resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. A team of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities. All the mentioned market features are strictly applied while building this Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market report for a client.

With business mobility as well as cloud computing, the IT sector is transforming and therefore adoption of VDI will make the process of transition more convenient. It helps fulfill the diverse requirements of the users securely and efficiently. Additionally, it enables the employees to access high-performance applications by allowing hardware-based GPU sharing through a secure connection from any device. The rising use of IT and growing telecommuting trends, such as bring-your-own-device, choose-your-own-device, and corporate-owned personally-enabled are propelling the adoption of VDI in the IT & telecom industry. Additionally, the growing mobile workforce is boosting the demand for VDI.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the US, Brazil, India, and Russia are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 crisis has affected various industries worldwide in a negative manner and hence, the global economy is anticipated to face a slump in 2020 and 2021. However, there are a few industries such as video conferencing, desktop virtualization, and online media & entertainment, where the COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the growth of the market.To continue the daily operations and key business activities, remote working and availability of advanced communication/working infrastructure is much required.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Research include:

VMware

Citrix Systems

Microsoft

Amazon.com

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Huawei Technologies

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

