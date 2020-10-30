Confectionery coatings Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2027 Blommer Chocolate Company, LorAnn Oils, Rascal Confectionery, Thew Arnott & Co

Confectionery coating is also known as a compound coating, candy wafers, and melting wafers. The wafers are made with trans-fat-free, so they do not require tempering. It can also be used as a substitute for real chocolate, but it is not considered as real chocolate because it is made with palm kernel oil, whereas cocoa butter is found in real chocolate. Confectionery coatings perform many functions in confectionery products such as flavoring agent, glazing agent, color enhancer, and fortifying agent.

Leading Confectionery coatings Market Players:

Blommer Chocolate Company, LorAnn Oils, Rascal Confectionery Ltd., Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, Fancy Flours, Soyuzsnab, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Norevo GmbH, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc

The consumption of sugar confection products is increasing, which has increased the demand for confectionery coatings. Different product innovations like a combination of liquid & solid flavors, odor sensations, and energy boosts in confectionery products drive the growth and development of the confectionery market across the globe. Health-conscious trends are also governing the market as consumers are increasingly cutting down the consumption of confection products due to health risks. Hence, the manufacturers are compelled to reduce the artificial sweeteners, saturated fats, and other chemically active ingredients in confectionery coatings. Moreover, the designs and colors in confectionery coatings are also supplementing the growth of the market. Confectionery coatings for targeting vegan consumers have also been launched in the market.

The “Global Confectionery coatings Market Analysis to 2027?” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the confectionery coatingsmarket with detailed market segmentation by type, flavor , application and geography. The global confectionery coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading confectionery coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global confectionery coatings market is segmented on the basis of flavor, form, and product type. On the basis of flavor the global confectionery coatings market is segmented into milk chocolate, fudge, caramel, citrus, berries and others. By form the confectionery coatings market is classified into wafers, blocks and others. Based on product type the global confectionery coatings market is segmented into biscuits and cookies, dried fruits and nuts, candies, lollipops and others.

