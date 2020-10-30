Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2020-2026 | CFM International, GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace

“

The report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CFM International, GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace, International Aero Engines, MTU Aero Engines, NPOturn, PowerJet, Pratt and Whitney, Rolls Royce, The Engine Alliance

Market Segmentation by Product: High-Bypass Type

Low-Bypass Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Military



The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High-Bypass Type

1.2.3 Low-Bypass Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market

2.4 Key Trends for Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 CFM International

8.1.1 CFM International Corporation Information

8.1.2 CFM International Overview

8.1.3 CFM International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 CFM International Product Description

8.1.5 CFM International Related Developments

8.2 GE Aviation

8.2.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Aviation Overview

8.2.3 GE Aviation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE Aviation Product Description

8.2.5 GE Aviation Related Developments

8.3 GKN Aerospace

8.3.1 GKN Aerospace Corporation Information

8.3.2 GKN Aerospace Overview

8.3.3 GKN Aerospace Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 GKN Aerospace Product Description

8.3.5 GKN Aerospace Related Developments

8.4 International Aero Engines

8.4.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

8.4.2 International Aero Engines Overview

8.4.3 International Aero Engines Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 International Aero Engines Product Description

8.4.5 International Aero Engines Related Developments

8.5 MTU Aero Engines

8.5.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

8.5.2 MTU Aero Engines Overview

8.5.3 MTU Aero Engines Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 MTU Aero Engines Product Description

8.5.5 MTU Aero Engines Related Developments

8.6 NPOturn

8.6.1 NPOturn Corporation Information

8.6.2 NPOturn Overview

8.6.3 NPOturn Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 NPOturn Product Description

8.6.5 NPOturn Related Developments

8.7 PowerJet

8.7.1 PowerJet Corporation Information

8.7.2 PowerJet Overview

8.7.3 PowerJet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 PowerJet Product Description

8.7.5 PowerJet Related Developments

8.8 Pratt and Whitney

8.8.1 Pratt and Whitney Corporation Information

8.8.2 Pratt and Whitney Overview

8.8.3 Pratt and Whitney Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Pratt and Whitney Product Description

8.8.5 Pratt and Whitney Related Developments

8.9 Rolls Royce

8.9.1 Rolls Royce Corporation Information

8.9.2 Rolls Royce Overview

8.9.3 Rolls Royce Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Rolls Royce Product Description

8.9.5 Rolls Royce Related Developments

8.10 The Engine Alliance

8.10.1 The Engine Alliance Corporation Information

8.10.2 The Engine Alliance Overview

8.10.3 The Engine Alliance Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 The Engine Alliance Product Description

8.10.5 The Engine Alliance Related Developments

9 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Distributors

11.3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”